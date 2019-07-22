Marvel Legends Comic-Con Figure Packs Are Available Now

Hasbro unveiled quite a few Marvel Legends figures at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, but the hottest ticket items were the multi-figure packs. If you missed out, there’s still time to add these packs to your collection. At the time of writing, the following items were still available to pre-order:

Not surprisingly, the Marvel Legends X-Men Jean Grey, Cyclops, and Wolverine 3-Pack has been the best-selling item of the bunch, so we highly suggest reserving one of those as quickly as possible. You’ll also find additional Hasbro Marvel Legends releases from SDCC 2019 right here. This includes the Bro Thor Build-A-Figure wave sold individually and as a case set.

In related news, Hasbro revealed the Star Wars The Black Series Boba Fett electronic helmet at San Diego Comic-Con and it’s been selling like crazy. As with other Black Series prop helmet releases, it’s a full-size wearable replica (adjustable fit) that comes with fancy features like a flip-down viewfinder with flashing LED lights and an illuminated rangefinder HUD. At the time of writing you can still pre-order The Black Series Boba Fett electronic helmet right here for $119.99 with free shipping slated for October.

