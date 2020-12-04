Marvel Legends House of X Tri-Sentinel Figure Wave, M.O.D.O.K., Deadpool, and More Are Live

Hasbro has shown off renders for a Marvel Legends wave based on the game-changing House of X and Powers of X miniseries from Jonathan Hickman in recent months, but today all has been revealed for the last Fan First Friday of 2020. A collection of seven Marvel Legends figures will launch today, December 4th, as part of a Tri-Sentinel Build-A-Figure (BAF) wave. They will be joined by a 6-inch M.O.D.O.K figure, a screen-accurate Deadpool 2 figure, and a figure of Silver Surfer with Mjolnir. A breakdown of all of the new releases can be found below along with pre-order links and a gallery of images.

The Marvel Legends House of X / Powers of X wave includes figures for Wolverine, Cyclops, Magneto in a white costume, Moira MacTaggert, Jean Grey, Omega Sentinel, and Professor X with the Cerebro helmet. Pre-orders for each of these figures are live now via the links below.

The Marvel Legends M.O.D.O.K figure is the real standout of Hasbro's Marvel Legends releases today. It's a 6-inch figure that comes complete with four accessories, including swappable hands, a swappable face, and an effects piece. You can pre-order it here at Entertainment Earth for $49.99.

Hasbro also launched a screen accurate 6-inch Marvel Legends figure of Deadpool based on his dirty, sooty appearance in Deadpool 2. The figure includes 11 accessories - including multiple hands and weapons. It will be available to pre-order here on Amazon (exclusive) for $21.99.

Finally, Hasbro's Silver Surfer 6-inch Marvel Legends figure is worthy to hold Mjolnir! The figure includes additional hands and effects pieces, but it's a Walgreens exclusive which probably means that it will be very difficult to get your hands on. Keep tabs on this Walgreens link to see if it turns up. It will be priced at $19.99.

Additional images of all the Marvel legends figures are available in the gallery below.

If you are unfamiliar with the House of X / Powers of X storyline highlighted in the BAF Marvel Legends wave, know that it is the dawn of a new age in X-Men comics. All 12 issues are available in a single collection here on Comixology for only $9.99 at the time of writing - a whopping 60% off. The synopsis reads:

"Face the future — and fear the future — as superstar writer Jonathan Hickman (INFINITY, NEW AVENGERS, FANTASTIC FOUR) changes everything for the X-Men! In HOUSE OF X, Charles Xavier reveals his master plan for mutantkind — one that will bring mutants out of humankind’s shadow and into the light once more! Meanwhile, POWERS OF X reveals mutantkind’s secret history, changing the way you will look at every X-Men story before and after. But as Xavier sows the seeds of the past, the X-Men’s future blossoms into trouble for all of mutantdom. Stories intertwine on an epic scale as Jonathan Hickman reshapes the X-Men’s past, present and future!"

