Marvel Legends Inhumans Crystal and Lockjaw 2-Pack Pre-Orders Are Available Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

(Photo: Marvel Legends Crystal and Lockjaw 2-Pack )

Hasbro has been big on the Marvel Legends multipacks in recent months, and that trend continues this week with the Inhumans Crystal and Lockjaw 2-pack, which was revealed by Hasbro's Dan Yun, It is expected to go up for pre-order this Thursday, September 5th at 10am PT / 1pm ET. UPDATE: Pre-orders are live here on Amazon for $69.99. It should also arrive here at Entertainment Earth ($7.95 flat shipping no minimum, free after $99) after 4pm PT / 7pm ET. You can check out the details on more recently released Marvel Legends multipacks below.

If you're unfamiliar, Crystal is the sister of Medusa, the queen of the Inhumans. A princess in her own right, she has the ability to manipulate the four elements – fire, water, earth, and air. She's been a member of various Marvel superhero teams, including The Fantastic 4 and The Avengers. Lockjaw is her massive but loveable bulldog companion who has proved invaluable thanks to his teleportation ability.

(Photo: Marvel Legends Outriders 2-pack )

Hasbro took their sweet time with this Marvel Legends Avengers: Infinity War Outriders 2-pack given that the film and the first wave of figures were released in 2018, but the wait is finally over. The set includes two of Thanos' Outriders figures for army building, and you can get you pre-order in here at Entertainment Earth now priced at $59.99. A listing is also live here on Amazon, though it was sold out at the time of writing.

In other Marvel Legends multipack news, last week Hasbro launched the Marvel Legends Punisher and Bushwacker 2-pack inspired by the Punisher War Journal comics. It is currently available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $54.99 with a release date set for January. A listing is also live here on Amazon but, again, it is currently sold out. The set set comes with 13 accessories, including an alternate head for Punisher, alternate hands for both figures, and weapons.

(Photo: Marvel Legends Punisher and Bushwacker 2-Pack )

If you're unfamiliar, Bushwacker aka Carl Burbank is was originally a priest who left the clergy and became a CIA assassin (as one does). He was created by Ann Nocenti and artist Rick Leonardi in the pages of 1987's Daredevil #248, and has most frequently appeared in issues of Daredevil but has crossed paths with Wolverine of the X-Men and the Punisher as a hired gun employed by the Kingpin. In this case, "hired gun" takes on new meaning as he is a villain known for his unique ability to transform his cybernetic arm into a variety of firearms.