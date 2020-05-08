Marvel's TOMS Collection Returns With New Shoe Styles and Sunglasses

The Marvel x TOMS collection has launched their second wave of merch, and it includes some fun comic-inspired shoe styles for men, women, and kids. Not only that, there are sunglasses inspired by Iron Man and Black Widow this time around. Everything looks amazing, but those sunglasses are the star of the show if you ask us.

Highlights of the shoe collection include designs featuring Marvel concept art, a black and white Spider-Man print, and multiple collage-style comics prints. If you're looking for something a little more subtle, the Captain America men's leather Carlo ($79.95) is a fantastic look with features like distressed leather, "First Avenger since 1941" stamp, Gunmetal "Marvel" lace keeper, Logo printed footbed and more. You can shop the entire Marvel x TOMS shoe collection right here with prices that range from $20 to $80 in baby, youth, and adult sizes.

As noted, the Marvel x TOMS collection also includes limited edition Iron Man and Black Widow sunglasses this time around, and we really love what TOMS has done with them. A breakdown of the sunglasses can be found below along with additional images from the collection.

Iron Man Beckett Marvel Shiny Black / Brown Polarized Lens - Order here at TOMS for $169.95: "Earth’s mightiest collection returns with limited edition aviators in Iron Man’s signature colors. A sleek handmade acetate and metal construction makes for a highly wearable frame, while custom temple tips featuring Marvel x TOMS logo lock-up and Iron Man mask in metallic gold embellishments himself deliver a subtle yet satisfying touch of fandom."

Black Widow Jacqui Marvel Shiny Black / Dark Grey Lens - Coming Soon to TOMS for $149.95: "Earth’s mightiest collection returns with a limited edition version of the ever-classic Jacqui, custom designed for Black Widow fans. An elegant, slightly-oversized timeless silhouette in handmade shiny acetate makes for a highly wearable frame. On the interior, find action-packed, digitally printed comic artwork in red and black, along with Black Widow’s signature logo and Marvel x TOMS lock-up in shiny gold metallic embellishments."

