Marvel Villainous: Infinite Power Board Game Hits Amazon

Ravensburger's partnership with Disney on the Villainous board game lineup has been hugely successful, so it was only a matter of time before the Marvel Universe got its own spinoff. Thus Marvel Villainous: Infinite Power was born. The game utilizes the same basic system as Disney Villainous, but in the Marvel version you and your friends will take on the roles of Thanos, Hela, Ultron, Taskmaster, or Killmonger.

Another difference between the Disney and Marvel versions of Villainous is that the latter includes some adjustments that reflect Marvel's shared universe. One example is that players will draw from a shared Fate Deck this time around. This is where heroes like Iron Man, Thor, The Hulk, Black Widow, Black Panther, Captain America, and Spider-Man will try to thwart everyone's plans. Unfortunately, this means that you can't integrate the Disney and Marvel games, which would have been amazing.

Still, Marvel Villainous: Infinite Power is virtually guaranteed to be tons of fun for Marvel fans. Pre-orders for the game are live here on Amazon for $34.99 with shipping slated for July 26th (you won't be charged until it ships). Don't be surprised if it sells out before then - again, the Disney Villainous game has been wildly popular.

Marvel Villainous: Infinite Power comes with 5 awesome-looking sculpted Villain movers, 5 Villain guides, 5 Villain Domains, 5 unique Fate decks, a shared Fate deck, soul mark and power tokens, and a power vault. You can check out additional images from the game in the gallery below.

