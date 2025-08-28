Marvel vs. Capcom Gamerverse Spider-Man S.H. Figuarts Is Up For Pre-Order

Back in July, Bandai Tamashii Nations launched a S.H. Figuarts figure of Cyclops with an unmistakable aesthetic inspired by the Marvel vs. Capcom video game series. The release followed a collection of Marvel Legends vs 2-packs that were also based on the ’90s retro fighting games. That said, it seems as though there’s some sort of arrangement here between Marvel and Tamashii Nations and Hasbro as The S.H. Figurarts Gamerverse lineup is releasing characters that we didn’t see in the Marvel Legends wave. First it was Cyclops, and now it’s Spider-Man.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Indeed, Spider-Man Gamerverse S.H.Figuarts Action Figure has been unveiled, and pre-orders for the figure are now live here at Entertainment Earth for $99.99 with a release date set for May 2026. Note that you won’t be charged until it ships. We also expect to see the figure arrive here on Amazon in the coming weeks. Details about the figure can be found below.

The Spider-Man Gamerverse S.H.Figuarts Action Figure is in 6-inch scale and includes accessories like web parts, a Web Shield, and an effect sheet for Spider-Man’s Spider Sense that allows you recreate several Spider-Man actions from the video game. There’s even a video game-themed backdrop for display. Note that you’ll need the Stage Act. 4 for Humanoid Clear Support Stand Set ($10.99) to recreate some of the poses.

Like the Cyclops figure before it, Tamashii Nations really knocked it out of the park with the Spider-Man Gamerverse S.H. Figuarts figure. The classic video game look is spot on, and we love how vibrant the red and blue costume is. If you agree, you can reserve one here at Entertainment Earth while they last. A breakdown of the Marvel Legends Gamerverse lineup can be found below.