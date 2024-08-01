Marvel x BoxLunch Unveil Venom Collection For Disney’s D23 2024 Event (Exclusive)

BoxLunch Venom Collection for D23 2024

San Diego Comic-Con 2024 is in the books, but D23 event is ready to take over on August 9th with three days of reveals for fans of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and much more. Naturally, there will also be new product releases and that starts now with the Marvel x BoxLunch Venom collection, which includes the following items:

Venom Racing Jacket – $99.90

Venom Color Block Button Up – 54.90

Venom Logo Keychain – $14.90

Venom Enamel Pin – $20.90 (Friday, August 8 only)

BoxLunch Venom Keychain and Pin

You will be able to shop the Marvel Venom collection here at BoxLunch in the coming days. Inside that link you’ll find tons of previously released merch. Note that additional D23 exclusives will be revealed here at The Disney Store starting on August 8th with orders opening up on August 12th.

Venom: The Last Dance Ends Tom Hardy’s Franchise

Eddie Brock is riding off into the sunset this October.

Speaking to Deadline, Sony Motion Pictures Group chairman Tom Rothman confirmed that Venom: The Last Dance is the franchise’s “third and last” installment.

“[It] is going to be huge,” Rothman teased.

All involved in Venom: The Last Dance are looking to go out with a bang. The threequel has Kelly Marcel in the director’s chair, making her feature film directorial debut. While this role is new to Marcel, the Venom franchise is not. She previously worked on the scripts for Venom (2018) as well as Venom: Let There Be Carnage and is also penning The Last Dance‘s screenplay.

“Tom and I have had a long collaborative history with each other. We love each other and love working with each other. Both of us are passionate about the Venom franchise,” Marcel said in a prior interview. “It’s just really a joy for us to be able to get to do this third one together. I can’t really tease you anything about it other than it’s going to be amazing. Tom and I genuinely just have a blast with each other whenever we get to work together. There’s a lot of laughing that happens.”

Venom: The Last Dance stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach and Stephen Graham. Kelly Marcel, who co-wrote the Venom trilogy, directs from a screenplay she wrote based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. They also serve as producers with Avi Arad (Morbius), Matt Tolmach (The Amazing Spider-Man), Amy Pascal (Spider-Man: No Way Home), and Hutch Parker (Logan). Venom: The Last Dance hits theaters on October 25th.