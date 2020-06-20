Masters of the Universe: Kevin Smith Updates Fans on Netflix Anime' Progress During COVID-19

✖

Netflix is looking to enter into the realm of He-Man, Skeletor, and the other warriors of Eternia with the Kevin Smith produced anime series of Masters Of The Universe: Revelation, and recently, we had the opportunity to chat with the well known director regarding how, if at all, the coronavirus pandemic affected the production. With the likes of Mark Hammil, Kevin Conroy, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jason Mews, and Phil Lamar, fans of the long running He-Man franchise are looking forward to diving back into the anticipated series.

In an interview with one of our writers, Kevin Smith discussed the production and the global pandemic of COVID-19 that has been affecting so many properties in both animation and otherwise:

"Yeah, we were uninterrupted by the quarantine because animation, the nature of it is such that you can do it from your house. So our two directors, even though Powerhouse Animation had to shut down their offices, they're in Austin, Texas, everyone could still work. So we're up to the animatics. I just watched the fifth animatic yesterday. It's breathtaking. The animatics are incredibly bare. They're a suggestion of what the cartoon will look like. Basically they're digital storyboards, right? So you're watching like a very thin lined black and white version of what the show will eventually be. If somebody has watched it without reading the script they might not know who is who and stuff. But if you've worked on the scripts, you can watch the animatic and your mind fills in any blanks."

The official description for Masters Of The Universe: Revelation reads as such:

"A radical return to Eternia, Revelation is a direct sequel series to the classic era of Masters of the Universe. Featuring fan-favorites He-Man, Orko, Cringer and Man-At-Arms, the story pits our heroic warriors and guardians of Castle Grayskull against Skeletor, Evil-Lyn, Beast Man and the vile legions of snake mountain! But after a ferocious final battle forever fractures Eternia, it’s up to Teela to solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to prevent the end of the Universe! Her journey will uncover the secrets of Grayskull at last. This is the epic He-Man and the Masters of the Universe saga fans have waited 35 years to see!"

Are you excited for the upcoming anime series that takes us back to the realm of Eternia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Masters of the Universe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.