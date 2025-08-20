McFarlane Toys Releases The Harley Quinn and Joker Mad Love Gold Label 2-Pack

A new 2-pack figure set from McFarlane Toys / DC Direct has been released includes 6-inch scale figures of King and Queen of Gotham’s crime-ridden streets, The Joker and Harley Quinn. Straight from the television series, Batman the Animated Series, the set includes Harley Quinn’s staff and 4 alternate hands, plus 4 extra hands for The Joker. Pre-orders are now open here at Entertainment Earth for $49.99, and should arrive here on Amazon and here at Walmart shortly with a release date set for November. Additional details can be found below.

DC Direct Batman Animated Harley Quinn and The Joker Mad Love 6-Inch Action Figure 2-Pack: “The DC Direct Batman Animated Harley Quinn and The Joker Mad Love Action Figure 2-Pack & Comic – Gold Label Exclusive features incredibly detailed 6-inch scale Harley Quinn and The Joker figures based on Batman: The Animated Series. Accessories included are Harley Quinn’s staff, 4x alternate hands, and 4x extra hands for The Joker. Also includes 2 collectible art cards with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.”

In other McFarlane Toys Batman news, a new DC Multiverse Batmobile vehicle was recently released that’s inspired by the 2022 The Batman film starring Robert Pattinson. This Gold Label release measures 19-inches long and includes features like an opening driver door and rolling wheels. It can accommodate 7-inch scale DC Multiverse figures, though you’ll have to order the Robert Pattinson figure that goes with it separately. The problem with that is that the figure is sold out pretty much everywhere, but you can still find it here on Amazon from a third party, though it ships directly from Amazon.

Pre-orders for the DC Multiverse The Batman Batmobile sold out quickly here on Amazon (check back for restocks), though if history serves they will be restocked and discounted down the line. You can still get a copy directly from McFarlane Toys, but it might be worth it to wait. As you can see from Amazon’s listings for previously released DC Multiverse Batmobiles inspired by the vehicles that appeared The Dark Knight Rises, Batman & Robin, Batman Beyond, and more, discounts are expected down the line. Even the popular DC Multiverse ’89 Batmobile has been restocked and discounted numerous times since its release.

