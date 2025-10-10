McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Exclusives For Walmart’s October 2025 Collector Con Launched Early

It’s that time of the year again. The time when New York Comic Con, Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, Walmart’s Fall Deals Event, and Walmart’s Fall Collector Con event collide in a confusing mix of exclusive new releases and limited time discounts. Everything you need to know to make sense of this madness can be found below, and it all starts with the list of confirmed McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse and Mortal Kombat exclusives that will be launched at Collector Con. UPDATE: Frustratingly, the figures below launched before their advertised 10am ET release time and are selling fast.

McFarlane Toys Walmart Collector Con Fall 2025 Exclusives

The following McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse and Mortal Kombat figures have been confirmed to launch at Walmart Collector Con starting at 7am PT / 10am ET on October 10th. Some, but not all, of the releases are currently listed in preview here at Walmart’s Collector Con hub. A wave McFarlane Toys Avatar: Fire and Ash figures will also be released as part of the event, though they will not be exclusive to Walmart.

It’s also important to point out that McFalane Toys ran a Walmart livestream during their SDCC Collector Con event back in July, and for some reason, you could only buy the exclusives on the livestream page for at least a few hours after the 10am launch time. That said, if the following links aren’t live at 10am ET on October 10th, check here at Walmart to see if there’s a livestream.

We expect figures like the DC Classic Batgirl, Blackfire, Red Tornado, Manbat, and Green Lantern figures in this collection to be hot sellers, so we suggest going after them first.

As noted, Walmart’s Fall 2025 Collector Con event will overlap with their own Amazon Prime Big Deal Days-adjacent deals event. Therefore, we expect to see discounts on McFarlane Toys figures from both retailers. Odds are Walmart’s McFarlane Toys deals will be available here between October 7th and 12th. Amazon’s McFarlane Toys deals are expected to be available here on October 7th and 8th.