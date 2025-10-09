NYCC 2025 Walmart Collector Con Exclusive Pre-Order Details (Updated)

New York Comic Con 2025 is taking place this week, and that means it’s time for Walmart’s NYCC-adjacent Fall Collector Con event, which will take place on October 9th and 10th. As always, you an expect to see a wide range of exclusive collectibles including Hasbro’s Marvel Legends, G.I. Joe Classified, and Transformers lineups along with exclusive DC Multiverse releases from McFarlane Toys, TMNT figures from NECA, MOTU figures from Mattel, and much more. These exclusives will drop at 7am PT / 10am ET on both days here at Walmart’s Collector Shop, but everything you need to know about what’s coming can be found right here.
Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Below you’ll find a complete list of the Walmart Collector Con Fall 2025 exclusives that have been revealed ahead of the event, complete with launch dates. Before we get into the list, keep in mind that Walmart’s Collector Con events can be a bit unpredictable. It’s likely that new items will be added and others might be delayed, cancelled, etc. For example, you’ll see that there are items in our list that have been announced for Walmart Collector Con, but are not currently listed on Walmart’s Collector Con page. Also, don’t be surprised if something new just turns up here in the Star Wars section. UPDATE: Star Wars thing added below!
Walmart Collector Con Fall 2025 Exclusives
Highlights of the collection include the McFarlane Toys lineup with its DC Multiverse and Mortal Kombat releases as well as the Hasbro Marvel Legends, G.I. Joe Classified, and Transformers figures. Pokemon TCG fans should also consider a Walmart+ membership as all of the releases will be available in Early Access for members. Note that Walmart’s October deals event will take place between October 7th – 12th, and there might be additional deals and early access opportunities to take advantage of. Odds are Walmart will mix these deals in with their Collector Con exclusives.
Walmart Fall Collector Con 2025 Lineup
Star Wars The Black Series – October 10th Launch
- Star Wars: The Black Series Purge Trooper & Patrol Trooper Figures ($44.97)
- Additional Hasbro NYCC 2025 Star Wars reveals can be found here.
Hot Wheels / Matchbox – October 9th and 10th Launch
- Hot Wheels Car Culture & Team Transport Factory Collector Set ($149.99)
- Hot Wheels Silver Series Mattel 80th Anniversary 7-Pack ($49.89)
- Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Loop-And-Flip Trophy Challenge Playset ($26.88, 10/10 Launch)
- Matchbox Mattel 80th Anniversary 4-Pack ($24.97)
- Hot Wheels Set of 6 Legends Vehicles ($20.97 – 10/9 launch)
- Hot Wheels Set of 8 Basic Toy Cars & Trucks ($8.88, Collector Con Launch)
- Hot Wheels Premium Mattel 80th Volkswagen Kool Kombi ($6.88)
- Hot Wheels Core Mattel 80th Anniversary 5-Pack ($6.24)
- Hot Wheels Mattel Dream Mobile 80th Anniversary ($1.24)
Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) – October 9th Launch
- Pokémon Trading Card Game Phantasmal Flames Elite Trainer Box ($55.00, Early Access for Walmart+ members on 10/9)
- Pokémon Trading Card Game Phantasmal Flames Booster Bundle ($29.87, Early Access for Walmart+ members on 10/9)
- Pokémon TCG Scarlet Violet 10.5 White Flare 3Pk Tech Sticker Collection ($18.87, Early Access for Walmart+ members on 10/9)
- Pokémon Trading Card Game Phantasmal Flames Three-Booster Blister ($15.87, Early Access for Walmart+ members on 10/9)
WWE Action Figures (Elite / Ultimate / X Street Fighter) – October 9th Launch
- WWE Elite Collection Wyatt Sicks Set of 3 Figures ($75.00)
- WWE Ultimate Edition Monday Night War Kurt Angle Action Figure ($32.84)
- WWE Monday Night War Elite Collection Booker T Action Figure ($24.78)
- WWE Monday Night War Elite Collection Fatu Action Figure ($24.78)
- WWE Monday Night War Elite Collection The Rock Action Figure ($24.78)
- WWE Monday Night War Elite Collection Lex Luger Action Figure ($24.78)
- WWE x Street Fighter The Rock Final Boss Action Figure & Accessories, 6-inch Collectible M. Bison Mashup Set ($24.78)
- WWE x Street Fighter Rey Mysterio Action Figure & Accessories, 6-inch Collectible Ryu Mashup Set ($24.78
Barbie Signature (Mattel 80th Anniversary) – October 10th Launch
- Barbie Signature Collectible Doll for Mattel 80th Anniversary (Blonde) ($59.99)
- Barbie Signature Collectible Doll for Mattel 80th Anniversary (Brunette) ($59.97)
Boss Fight Studio – October 10th Launch
- Boss Fight Studio Popeye Classics Set of 4 ($79.99)
- Boss Fight Studio Epic H.A.C.K.S. Set of 4 ($59.99)
- Boss Fight Studio Immortal Champions Undead Spectral Guardian Action Figure ($29.99)
G.I. Joe Classified Series – October 9th Launch
- G.I. Joe Classified Series 170, Ghost Viper & D.I.R.E. (Dread-Inducing Responsive Energy) Beasts, 6 Action Figure and Pet ($54.97)
McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse and Mortal Kombat – October 10th Launch
- Atom Smasher vs. The Spectre 2-Pack ($79.99) – Not a Walmart Exclusive
- Batcycle with Batman (DC Multiverse: The Flash) ($69.99)
- Bane (DC Multiverse: Glow in the Dark Edition) Mega Figure Gold Label ($49.99)
- Manbat (Batman: The Animated Series) Deluxe Action Figure Gold Label ($39.99)
- Green Lantern (DC Multiverse: Emerald Twilight Green Lantern #49) 7″ Action Figure Gold Label Cover Recreations ($29.99)
- Superman (DC Multiverse: Knightmare Edition) 7″ Action Figure Gold Label ($29.99)
- Superman (DC Multiverse: Jokerized Edition) 7″ Action Figure Gold Label ($29.99)
- DC Multiverse Red Tornado (DC: The Bronze Age) ($27.99)
- DC Multiverse Batgirl (DC Classic) ($27.99)
- Guardian (DC Multiverse: Red Platinum Edition) 7″ Action Figure ($24.99)
- Dark Flash (Dark Multiverse) Red Platinum Edition ($24.99)
- DC Multiverse Blackfire (The New Teen Titans) $TBA
- Liu Kang vs Reptile (Mortal Kombat Klassic) Deluxe 2-Pack ($69.99)
- Scorpion vs Raiden (Mortal Kombat Klassic) Deluxe 2-pack ($69.99)
- Avatar: Fire and Ash Figures – These will launch as part of the event, but are not exclusive to Walmart.
My Life As Elf – October 10th Launch
- My Life As Elf Posable 18-inch Doll, Blonde Hair, Blue Eyes ($49.94)
- My Life As Elf Posable 18-inch Doll, Dark Brunette Hair, Dark Brown Eyes ($49.94, Available Now)
- My Life As Elf Posable 18-inch Doll, Brunette Hair, Brown Eyes ($49.94)
Minecraft, Beyblade, and Street Fighter – October 9th and 10th Launch
- Minecraft My Pet Creeper Interactive Toy Action Figure with Lights, Sounds & Exploding Action ($34.96)
- Beyblade X X-treme Expansion Pack ($29.97)
- Mighty Jaxx Arcade: Capcom Street Fighter Series ($14.99 / 10/9 Launch)
Fisher-Price (General & Classic) – October 10th Launch
- Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Stages Learn with Sis Walker ($29.97)
- Fisher-Price Classic View Master Deluxe ($17.97)
- Fisher-Price Classics TV/Radio ($17.97, Collector Con Launch)
- Fisher-Price Classic Changeable Picture Disk Camera ($17.97)
- Thomas & Friends by Fisher-Price Small Die-Cast Mattel 80th Engine ($10.97)
- Fisher-Price Red Chatter Telephone Mattel 80th Anniversary Edition ($9.97)
Marvel Legends Series – October 9th Launch
- Marvel Legends Series Marvel’s Mysterio, Retro Spider-Man Action Figure ($24.97)
- Also Marvel: YuMe Fantastic 5 Bobble Head Collection Case of 8 ($109.97 10/10 Launch)
Metroid Prime – October 10th Launch
- Metroid Prime: 6 UV Metroid Prime Figure ($24.97)
- Metroid Prime: 2.5″ Bounty Hunter Action Figure 3-Pack Set ($14.97)
- Metroid Prime: 2.5″ Chozo Power Suit Action Figure 3-Pack Set ($14.97)
Transformers Retro G1-Inspired – October 10th Launch
- Transformers Toys Retro G1-Inspired Autobot Wheelie 4.5″ Action Figure ($24.97)
- Transformers Toys Retro G1-Inspired Autobot Outback 5″ Action Figure ($24.97)
Card Games (UNO & Others) – October 10th Launch
- UNO Attack Card Game ($24.86)
- Vintage Set with 3 Card Games, UNO, ONO 99 & Ski-Bo ($19.97)
- Magic 8 Ball Mattel 80th Anniversary Edition ($9.97)
- UNO Mattel 80th Ruby Red Card Game ($6.48, Collector Con Launch)
Masters of the Universe (Masterverse) – October 10th Launch
- Masters of the Universe Masterverse Vintage Collection Teela Action Figure ($21.97)
- Masters of the Universe Masterverse Vintage Collection Mer-Man Action Figure ($21.97)
- Masters of the Universe Origins 200X Cartoon Collection Samurai He-Man ($21.97)
NECA TMNT Re-issues – October 9th Launch
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990 Movie) – 7” Scale Action Figure – Ultimate Leonardo
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990 Movie) – 7” Scale Action Figure – Ultimate Donatello
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990 Movie) – 7” Scale Action Figure – Ultimate Michelangelo
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990 Movie) – 7” Scale Action Figure – Ultimate Raphael