NYCC 2025 Walmart Collector Con Exclusive Pre-Order Details (Updated)

New York Comic Con 2025 is taking place this week, and that means it’s time for Walmart’s NYCC-adjacent Fall Collector Con event, which will take place on October 9th and 10th. As always, you an expect to see a wide range of exclusive collectibles including Hasbro’s Marvel Legends, G.I. Joe Classified, and Transformers lineups along with exclusive DC Multiverse releases from McFarlane Toys, TMNT figures from NECA, MOTU figures from Mattel, and much more. These exclusives will drop at 7am PT / 10am ET on both days here at Walmart’s Collector Shop, but everything you need to know about what’s coming can be found right here.

Below you’ll find a complete list of the Walmart Collector Con Fall 2025 exclusives that have been revealed ahead of the event, complete with launch dates. Before we get into the list, keep in mind that Walmart’s Collector Con events can be a bit unpredictable. It’s likely that new items will be added and others might be delayed, cancelled, etc. For example, you’ll see that there are items in our list that have been announced for Walmart Collector Con, but are not currently listed on Walmart’s Collector Con page. Also, don’t be surprised if something new just turns up here in the Star Wars section. UPDATE: Star Wars thing added below!

Highlights of the collection include the McFarlane Toys lineup with its DC Multiverse and Mortal Kombat releases as well as the Hasbro Marvel Legends, G.I. Joe Classified, and Transformers figures. Pokemon TCG fans should also consider a Walmart+ membership as all of the releases will be available in Early Access for members. Note that Walmart’s October deals event will take place between October 7th – 12th, and there might be additional deals and early access opportunities to take advantage of. Odds are Walmart will mix these deals in with their Collector Con exclusives.

Walmart Fall Collector Con 2025 Lineup

Star Wars The Black Series – October 10th Launch

Hot Wheels / Matchbox – October 9th and 10th Launch

Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) – October 9th Launch

WWE Action Figures (Elite / Ultimate / X Street Fighter) – October 9th Launch

Barbie Signature (Mattel 80th Anniversary) – October 10th Launch

Boss Fight Studio – October 10th Launch

G.I. Joe Classified Series – October 9th Launch

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse and Mortal Kombat – October 10th Launch

My Life As Elf – October 10th Launch

Minecraft, Beyblade, and Street Fighter – October 9th and 10th Launch

Fisher-Price (General & Classic) – October 10th Launch

Marvel Legends Series – October 9th Launch

Metroid Prime – October 10th Launch

Transformers Retro G1-Inspired – October 10th Launch

Card Games (UNO & Others) – October 10th Launch

Masters of the Universe (Masterverse) – October 10th Launch

NECA TMNT Re-issues – October 9th Launch