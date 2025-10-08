Avatar: Fire and Ash McFarlane Toys Figure Pre-Orders Drop For NYCC 2025 Week

The third installment of James Cameron’s Avatar sci-fi epic is dubbed Avatar: Fire and Ash, and it’s set to hit theaters on December 19th. McFarlane Toys is ready with some fantastic-looking 7-Inch scale figures of Jake Sully, Neytiri, Varang and Quaritch as they appear in the film. There will also be giant Banshee “vehicles” that can accommodate the figures. Apparently, they will have a 30-inch wingspan.

These figures are set to launch alongside McFarlane Toys’ extensive Walmart Collector Con lineup, although they will not be exclusives. Still, Walmart is folding them into their Collector Con event, which means we have a rare opportunity for early product page links and prices, which you can check out below. Strangely, the Walmart listings note that the figures will go up for pre-order on October 10th at 10am ET, though they are expected to launch here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon on October 9th at 12pm ET. UPDATE: Walmart made the adjustment and the figures are available to pre-order early.

McFarlane Toys Avatar: Fire and Ash Figure Pre-Orders

The product listings note that Jake Sully is stylized as he is in the final battle of the new movie (spoiler alert?) and Neytiri is in her Omatikaya Warrior outfit. The Varang and Quaritch designs also look, great, though the Varang figure is the real standout among the figure lineup. While the Na’vi look fantastic, the crown jewel of this drop, in my opinion, are the two Banshee action figures. The animals of this sci-fi universe have always been the most interesting to me and I felt that way again here. Quatrich’s and Neytiri’s banshees are both included, both with the harnesses that would allow their Na’vi partners to fly atop their backs.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Trailer

Avatar: Fire and Ash picks up after the events of 2022’s sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, continuing the story of Sully and his family while also introducing us to even more Na’vi culture on this faraway space planet. The overarching plot of Miles Quaritch and his continual revenge can be seen here again, and also we can’t forget about the threat of human invasion of Pandora. The new film is going to be packed with adventure and Na’vi lore as Jake Sully and his family continue taking on new challenges, and hopefully some of these long-lasting plot points will also come to an end. Avatar: Fire and Ash is set to hit theaters on December 19, 2025.