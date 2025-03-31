When readers purchase products after clicking links in our articles, Comicbook.com may earn an affiliate commission. Affiliate relationships have no impact on editorial ratings and reviews.

McFarlane Toys The Killing Joke Cover Recreations Figure Drops Today

The Joker Gold Label figure is inspired by the cover of Batman: The Killing Joke launches as a Walmart exclusive. 

Last month, McFarlane Toys was set to launch a figure based on the iconic 1988 comic Batman: The Killing Joke graphic novel from Alan Moore and Brian Bolland, featuring the Joker peering through the viewfinder of his camera with a maniacal smile. It would have been the second release in their Cover Recreations subline, but they pulled the figure at the last minute without scheduling a new launch date. It looks like everything has been straightened out, and the figure will launch today, March 31st here as a Walmart exclusive (it was originally slated to be an Amazon exclusive). The figure is expected to launch between 12pm and 1pm ET, and a direct link will be added here after it goes live. UPDATE: The figure is live! Direct link added. It’s priced at $29.99.

Like the previous figure that’s based on the cover of Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns #1, it is expected to be in 7-inch scale and include accessories and a cover reprint backdrop. Accessories include extra hands, a crowbar, pistol, and a camera. The full teaser image can be viewed below.

McFarlane Toys the killing joke cover recreations figure

In other McFarlane Toys news, they recently launched new 7-inch scale DC Collector Edition action figures featuring the characters Adam Strange, Batman, and Deadshot alongside a Batman Final Batsuit Justice League: The Sixth Dimension Megafig and a Batman (One Million) DC Multiverse figure. Links for all 5 action figures are listed below.

