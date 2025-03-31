McFarlane Toys The Killing Joke Cover Recreations Figure Drops Today

Last month, McFarlane Toys was set to launch a figure based on the iconic 1988 comic Batman: The Killing Joke graphic novel from Alan Moore and Brian Bolland, featuring the Joker peering through the viewfinder of his camera with a maniacal smile. It would have been the second release in their Cover Recreations subline, but they pulled the figure at the last minute without scheduling a new launch date. It looks like everything has been straightened out, and the figure will launch today, March 31st here as a Walmart exclusive (it was originally slated to be an Amazon exclusive). The figure is expected to launch between 12pm and 1pm ET, and a direct link will be added here after it goes live. UPDATE: The figure is live! Direct link added. It’s priced at $29.99.

Like the previous figure that’s based on the cover of Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns #1, it is expected to be in 7-inch scale and include accessories and a cover reprint backdrop. Accessories include extra hands, a crowbar, pistol, and a camera. The full teaser image can be viewed below.

McFarlane Toys the killing joke cover recreations figure

In other McFarlane Toys news, they recently launched new 7-inch scale DC Collector Edition action figures featuring the characters Adam Strange, Batman, and Deadshot alongside a Batman Final Batsuit Justice League: The Sixth Dimension Megafig and a Batman (One Million) DC Multiverse figure. Links for all 5 action figures are listed below.