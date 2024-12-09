McFarlane Toys’ First Cover Recreations Figure Drops December 10th

McFarlane Toys is kicking off a new DC Multiverse subline called Cover Recreations, with an all-new The Dark Knight Returns #1 Batman Gold Label Set. Based on the cover of the iconic Frank Miller The Dark Knight Returns #1, the figure is painted black in order to match the silhouetted Batman, who’s only lit by a singular lightning strike. We’re currently unsure what the listed price and specific features will be, but pre-orders are expected to go live on December 10th here on Amazon as an exclusive. A direct link will be added here after launch. You can take a closer look at the figure via the teaser image below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

McFarlane’s love for the Bat is pretty obvious, and the feeling is going strong this December. Back on the 6th, they released the pricey, but historic statue inspired by the comic that first introduced the hero to audiences – the Detective Comics #27 Batman 1:10th Scale DC Direct Resin Statue.

The statue recreates the memorable cover of the Detective Comics #27 issue, where Batman is seen swinging in while holding a suspect precariously by the neck. The new statue elevates the original artwork by adding additional details to the faces and outfits of the characters while still keeping the overall feel of the comic design. It also stands 17.5” tall, making this statue quite the display piece. It’s available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $499.99 with free shipping and a mint condition guarantee. The statue is set to arrive in June 2025, but you won’t be charged until it’s on its way to you.

McFarlane’s DC drops don’t end there. The toy company has partnered with Target to bring fans 2 new exclusives, the Wildcat (Justice Society of America) and Orion (New Gods) 7” Scale Gold Label action figures. If you’ve been asking them to spread the love to characters who aren’t usually seen, it looks like McFarlane listened. Wildcat and Orion are definitely more niche in the overall DC canon, and we’re more than happy they’ve made an appearance. Being Gold Label, both figures look like they have a premium paint job with detailed accessories and costumes. Look for these to hit Target stores in the near future.

Want to stay up to date with all McFarlane Toys drops and news? Then keep an eye on our Gear page!