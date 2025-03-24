McFarlane Toys Todd’s Mods Wave 2 Is Almost Here

McFarlane Toys is on a roll this week. For starters, they’re set to release a new wave of Page Punchers figures on March 25th followed by a new wave of Todd’s Mods vinyl figures on Wednesday, March 26th. You can also expect to see a wave of DC Multiverse figures on March 28th. Stay tuned here for details. As for Todd’s Mods Wave 2, the 4 1/2-inch scale limited edition collector vinyl figures feature a unique interpretation of the character designs. The initial release focused on Bane, Batman, and Swamp Thing figures and now the newest wave will include Killer Croc, King Shark, and Superman.



Look for these pre-orders to go live March 26th at 9am PST / 12pm EST. All figures should go up for $14.99 and be available at Entertainment Earth here and Amazon here. Direct links will be added below after launch.

DC Direct Collector Vinyl Wave 2 Killer Croc Todd’s Mods Limited Edition 4 1/2-Inch Scale Posed Figure – $14.99 / Pre-order here from Entertainment Earth / Pre-order here from Amazon

– $14.99 / Pre-order here from Entertainment Earth / Pre-order here from Amazon DC Direct Collector Vinyl Wave 2 King Shark Todd’s Mods Limited Edition 4 1/2-Inch Scale Posed Figure – $14.99 / Pre-order here from Entertainment Earth / Pre-order here from Amazon

– $14.99 / Pre-order here from Entertainment Earth / Pre-order here from Amazon DC Direct Collector Vinyl Wave 2 Superman Todd’s Mods Limited Edition 4 1/2-Inch Scale Posed Figure – $14.99 / Pre-order here from Entertainment Earth / Pre-order here from Amazon

As noted, McFarlane Toys is also releasing new Page Punchers figures on March 25th. Kingdom Come Superman and Woman of Tomorrow Supergirl are both joining the Page Punchers line at about 9am PST / 12pm EST, most likely priced at $24.99. Both figures are 7-inch scale and will come with an exclusive re-print comic, in this case Justice Society of America Vol 3 #10 and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #1 respectively. Look for the Supergirl action figure in this wave to sell fast. You’ll be able to find them both here at Entertainment Earth after the launch. You should also be able to find them here on Amazon.

