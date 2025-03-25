McFarlane Toys Superman and Supergirl Page Punchers Figures Are On Sale Now

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No, it’s the latest wave of McFarlane Toys Page Punchers! The all-new wave includes a few of our favorite superheroes: Superman from the Kingdom Come comics and Supergirl from the Woman of Tomorrow comics. Note that both figures are 7-inch scale and will come with an exclusive re-print comic, in this case Justice Society of America Vol 3 #10 and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #1 respectively. We’re especially excited about the Supergirl action figure in this wave, which includes the sword she wields in the comic.

Look for pre-orders for the Supergirl and Superman figures to kick off March 24th, at 9am PST / 12pm EST. UPDATE: The figures are live! Direct links added below. Note that U.S. shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $79+. Flat $7.95 shipping otherwise.

Marvel McFarlane Toys Comic Cover Wave 4

McFarlane Toys launched the fourth wave of their Marvel Comic Cover statues last week. Specifically, they released two 1:6 scale statues, the first inspired by Iron Man #256 with an impressive classic Iron Man figure, while the second features the particularly gruesome Venom in a pose meant to re-create the Venom #5 cover. The figures are live via the direct links below, so if you want to take these home you’ll have to head there quickly. Each figure is currently being offered for $49.95 with an estimated delivery set for May 2025.

Marvel Collection 1:6 Scale Wave 4 Venom Venom #5 Comic Cover Statue – See here at Entertainment Earth / Amazon

Marvel Collection 1:6 Scale Wave 4 Iron Man Iron Man #256 Comic Cover Statue – See here at Walmart

Todd McFarlane, the comic creator, president of Image Comics and CEO of Mcfarlane Toys, exclusively told Comicbook about the launching of this line back in May of last year.



“Eventually, I’d like to tip my hat to some of the people that inspired me a ton, George Perez and John Byrne,” McFarlane said. “But I also know that there’s a whole generation that have come in who those aren’t the guys they grew up with, right? It’s more of people that they’re looking at right now. And whether it’s the interior artist and, or the cover artist, I’ll be sort of looking at what they’re asking for and giving them that.”

