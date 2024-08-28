Mean Girls Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary With Funko Pops

Mean Girls Funko Pops

It’s been 20 years since Tina Fey’s original Mean Girls film hit theaters, and 8 years since Funko released their first and only collection of Pop figures inspired by the movie. Thanks to the anniversary, we’re getting new versions of Cady (crown scene) and Regina (bunny costume) along with the first Pops inspired by Cady’s friends Janis and Damian. The original wave included The Plastics members Gretchen and Karen, so we hope to see new versions of those Pops in the near future.

Pre-orders for the new Mean Girls Funko Pops will be available starting today, August 28th at 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. Direct links will be added below after the launch. Note that US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $59+. You can check out all of this weeks new Funko Pop releases right here.

Note that Mean Girls also got a new 4K Blu-ray (Amazon) for its 20th anniversary, not to mention a brand new film that’s inspired by the Mean Girls broadway musical. The new version of the film grossed over $100 million worldwide, making it a profitable hit. A description of the new version can be found below.

What is Mean Girls (2024) about?

The description of Mean Girls reads, “From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new twist on the modern classic, Mean Girls. New student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called ‘The Plastics,’ ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika). However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli’i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.”