Check Out These Awesome Mondo Products You’ll Be Begging for This Holiday Season

This week’s arrival of Thanksgiving and subsequent Black Friday savings is a chilling reminder that the holidays are upon us, whether we like it or not. The further we get into the season, the more we have to suffer throughout social obligations, inclement weather, and financial strain to buy mandatory gifts for a number of people in our lives.

Another option for celebrating the holidays, however, is to buy yourself some rad stuff from Mondo.

The company has a widespread reputation for delivering fans of pop culture all-new interpretations of their favorite properties thanks to their collectible posters designed by incredible artists, though the limited nature of these pieces means they aren’t available year-round. Luckily, Mondo has plenty more products to offer fans, all of which deliver the unconventional eye to movies, TV, video games, and comic books that we’ve come to expect from the brand.

Scroll down to check out some of the best items Mondo has to offer this holiday season!

Vinyl

If you’re inviting all of your friends and family over to show off your Mondo collection, it will be awkward to force them to stand there in silence. Instead, you can pop on Mondo’s Home Alone soundtrack to prevent you from looking like a creepy weirdo who makes their guests be silent and also spread holiday cheer at the same time. ($35)

Other choice releases include the Batman Returns soundtrack, the Deadpool 2 soundtrack, the Castlevania: Symphony of the Night soundtrack, and the soundtrack to PlayStation 4’s Spider-Man video game.

Check out Mondo’s impressive library of vinyl here.

Apparel

Decorating your house with exciting collectibles is one way to celebrate your fandom, though it often means you just have to tell people about all the cool things you have. With Mondo’s many pieces of apparel, you get to bring that love of movies and TV out into the real world, making for incredible conversation starters.

Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining is arguably one of the most famous horror movies of all time, but it only demonstrates one entry into the filmmaker’s impressive career. Wearing a shirt adorned with the opening title card from A Clockwork Orange or featuring a shot from 2001: A Space Odyssey is sure to catch the eye of fellow cinephiles in any situation. ($25)

A recent holiday trend has been to find the best “ugly holiday sweater” you can, but why wear something ugly when you can wear something as badass as a recreation of Freddy Krueger’s A Nightmare on Elm Street sweater? Additionally, anyone who knows the inspiration behind your sweater is likely to steer clear of you, giving you some much needed alone time at any gathering. ($49)

Check out all of Mondo’s apparel here.

Enamel Pins

If you’re not willing to commit to just one piece of pop culture with your clothing, enamel pins will allow you to mix and match your favorite pieces of flair to represent your interests in any scenario.

While the Dark Universe may have died on arrival, the classic Universal Monsters are just as exciting as ever. You can add the above icons to your collection for $10 each, designed by DKNG.

The Marvel Universe may have recently been cut in half, but with Mondo’s impressive roster of Marvel characters available as enamel pins, your favorite characters can still be alive in your heart and on your denim jacket. Many of the Marvel pins are designed by Tom Whalen, which will ensure that no matter how many you add, your collection will be perfectly balanced, as Thanos would want. ($10 each)

Check out Mondo’s enamel pins here.

Collectibles

While Mondo might be well-known for their posters, some fans have run out of wall space and need to find new ways to show their pop culture obsessions, and the company has got you well covered.

Currently available are Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 1/6 Scale figures ($150-160), which are based on the original Eastman and Laird comic book. Raphael features 25+ points of articulation, interchangeable heads & hands, with weapons & accessories taken right from the pages of the comic book.

Luckily, this is only a tease of what Mondo has cooking. Currently available for pre-order are Batman: The Animated Series scale figures, He-Man and Skeletor scale figures, and baby raptor tiki mugs, which will all be landing in the first quarter of 2019.

Check out all of their impressive collectibles here.

Games

What better way to keep warm during the winter season than tearing into your friends and family while trying to figure out who is an alien invader? Based on John Carpenter’s masterpiece, The Thing: Infection at Outpost 31 players will face sabotage and infection as you investigate the facility—gather gear, battle The Thing, expose any imitations among you, and escape Outpost 31.

Featuring riveting gameplay and the artwork you’d come to expect from a company like Mondo, the tension mounts and paranoia ensues as you question who you can trust in the ultimate race to save humanity.

Grab your copy of the game here.

Gift Cards

If you want to truly spread cheer to those around you this holiday season, but don’t know what to get someone, you can never go wrong with gift cards. Available in multiple increments, Mondo gift cards are delivered via email, so you don’t even have to worry about any wrapping. Gift cards can be used for posters, music, collectibles, t-shirts, enamel pins, games, tikis, and everything else, just in case what someone really wants won’t be in stock for a few months.

While you’re at home marveling over your impressive collection from Mondo, you might be missing out on your potential new favorite film, so why not opt for a gift card to Alamo Drafthouse? With multiple major city locations across the country, the Alamo Drafthouse gift card can be used for tickets, snacks, and merchandise sold at select locations.

You can grab Mondo gift cards here and Alamo Drafthouse gift cards here.

Posters

The products that made Mondo famous might be the trickiest items to add to your shopping list, as their highly sought-after posters typically sell out within moments of making their way online. The company regularly announces new poster releases, so you’ll want to make sure you subscribe to the Mondo newsletter to get the latest updates on releases. If you manage to snag one, it’ll feel that much more special, regardless of whether it’s for yourself or it’s a gift.

While the company has a reputation for selling out posters, their diverse titles mean they don’t always sell out, with movies like Inside Out, Dead Ringers, and Thor all having posters on the site that are currently available (for now).

Check out Mondo’s posters here.