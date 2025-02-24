Mondo Reveals Limited Timed Edition X-Men ’97 Wolverine 1/6 Scale Figure and Poster (Exclusive)

Play video

Mondo’s X-Men ’97 line has already crafted some phenomenal X-Men figures, but in a special limited-timed release, fans will have the chance to pick up the most epic release yet, and we’ve got your first look and all the details right here. Mondo is releasing the X-Men ’97 Wolverine 1/6 Scale Figure, and the figure comes with all of the accessories you’d want, including swappable portraits, hands, and claws, but it gets even better. The Timed Edition variant will only be available to order for 10 days, and if you add this to your collection, you’ll get exclusive extras that even include a swappable battle damage torso, as well as a special screen-printed poster of Wolverine #1, and you can check out all the details below.

The timed edition figure will include a special angry unmasked portrait, a ’92 masked portrait, an alternate bare torso with a ripped shirt, and Sentinel guts to go along with the special Sentinel base. All this will retail for $245.

Then there’s the Wolverine #1 screenprinted poster, which will feature the cover artwork by Jim Lee on Cougar Smooth 100# opaque cover paper at 24″ x 36″. The print will be printed by VGKids and will retail for $80.

Wolverine will be available starting on February 25th at 12 PM CST on MondoShop.com. As for the Timed Variant, that will only be available until March 7th at 12 PM CST, so if you want to grab that version don’t wait too long. You can find the official description of the figures below.

X-MEN ’97 – Wolverine 1/6 Scale Figure – Timed Edition

The Mondo X-MEN 1/6 scale line continues with a familiar face … the best at what he does (even if it isn’t very nice), our X-MEN ‘97 – Wolverine 1/6 Scale Figure looks killer any way you slice it with swappable portraits, hands, and adamantium claws.

Available for just 10 days, this deluxe Timed Edition variant also includes exclusive extras like additional portraits and the destroyed Sentinel base. And of course, we had to make a major change this time around … adding a swappable battle torso! (If he’s not shirtless, is it really X-MEN?)

Wolverine #1 (Timed Edition) by Jim Lee

Mondo presents a timed edition, screenprinted reproduction of Wolverine #1 Variant Cover (April 2020) with artwork by Jim Lee.

X-MEN ‘97 – Wolverine 1/6 Scale Figure includes: (* are with Timed Edition)

Wolverine Figure

Growling Masked Portrait

Berserker Masked Portrait

Standard Unmasked Portrait

Angry Unmasked Portrait*

’92 Masked Portrait*

Alternate Bare Torso with Ripped Shirt Attachment*

2x Sets of Hands

6x Detachable Claws

2x Energy Claws

Empty Cowl

Sentinel Guts*

Sentinel Base*

Figure Stand with Base

Are you excited for the new Wolverine X-Men ’97 figure? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things X-Men with me on Bluesky @knightofoa as well!