Giant Juggernaut Vinyl Figure Is a Limited Edition of 300

The Juggernaut is here and he’s rampaging right towards us! At least, that’s what he looks like in this exclusive version of the Mondo soft vinyl Juggernaut Vinyl Figure. Mondo has created a few different 12-inch Juggernaut variant figures in the past, and each one has sold out despite a high price tag. However, you have a chance to score this Entertainment Earth exclusive Prisoner Yellow variant, which clocks in at 5lbs. If you want Juggernaut as part of your team, then head to Entertainment Earth here and pre-order ASAP where it is priced at $219.99 (free US shipping slated for February). Only 300 pieces were made for this drop, and we don’t expect them to last long. Check out more details below.

Entertainment Earth Exclusive- Juggernaut Prisoner Yellow Variant Soft Vinyl 12-Inch Figure – $219.99 / “BOOM! The Juggernaut has broken free—again! The Entertainment Earth Exclusive Prisoner Yellow Variant Juggernaut is here, and he’s looking even meaner than before. Powered by the unyielding Crimson Gem of Cyttorak, this colossal figure stands 12 inches tall and stretches 15 inches wide. He’s not just any figure; he’s the biggest, baddest force to ever grace your shelf! With swivel articulation at the arms, fists, and boots, you can pose him as he prepares to break out and lay waste to everything in his path. Sculpted with pure muscle by Hector Arce, Tommy Hodges, and Alex Brewer, this figure captures the brutal strength and defiance that make me legendary.” / Pre-order here at Entertainment Earth / Estimated Arrival: February 2025

Gender-Bent Juggernaut Almost Made it Into Deadpool & Wolverine

Last year’s Deadpool & Wolverine became one of the biggest blockbusters of the year, one of the reasons being their inclusion of some awesome super-cameos. Concept artist for the film, David Masson San Gabriel, posted on his own Instagram about a special cameo that was almost included, a gender-bent version of the terrifying Juggernaut! The concept art features a female version of Cain Marko aka Juggernaut, centered around the costume that Vinnie Jones wore in X-Men: The Last Stand.

“I was asked to do a concept of juggernaut from x3 but as a woman, it didn’t end up in the movie, but ngl this could be pretty badass!! Costume designer @mayesrubeo 💛❤️”

