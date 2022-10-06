Monster High G3 Dolls Are On Sale Now

Monster High is coming back in a big way with a live-action movie musical called Monster High: The Movie and and a new animated series dubbed Monster High: The Series on Nickelodeon. Naturally, the Monster High toys that took the world by storm in 2010 are also returning – with a twist. A "fangtastic" new collection of reimagined Monster High dolls and characters has been announced by Mattel, and they are available to order now. A complete breakdown can be found in the gallery below.

Mattel first introduced their Monster High product line in 2010, and it quickly became one of the most successful and beloved kids' properties of all time. It centers around the children of famous monsters and other mythical creatures who attend high school in the fictional town of New Salem. The franchise seeks to foster a more accepting world where everyone is proud to be their authentic self, which is more relevant now than ever before.

Lisa McKnight, EVP, Global Head of Barbie and Dolls Portfolio had the following to say on the significance of the new Monster High dolls:

"Monster High fans have always been deeply connected to themes celebrating individuality and acceptance, the same themes that powered the brand to become one of the most successful and beloved kids' properties of all time. From the beginning, Monster High has stood for creating a more accepting world where everyone feels proud to be their authentic self, and as we refuel the franchise today with reimagined dolls and characters, a live-action movie and animated series in partnership with Nickelodeon, we encourage fans both original and new to embrace what makes us all unique"