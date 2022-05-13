Mattel Resurrects Monster High For Friday the 13th

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Mattel's Monster High fashion doll franchise officially shut down in 2018, and if you have been missing it ever since, Friday the 13th for May 2022 is going to be your lucky day. Mattel announced the return of Monster High last year, a reboot that will include a new animated series and live-action movie on Nickelodeon. It gets real today with a relaunch of the original dolls: Draculaura, Clawdeen Wolf, Frankie Stein, and Lagoona Blue. There's even and 8-piece Monster High nail polish set that features the ghouls' signature colors.

The return of the Monster High lineup is happening exclusively at Walmart, and the products are expected to go live today, May 13th. A breakdown of each doll can be found below along with a link where you will be able to pick them up with the new pricing. The links will be updated as needed when new info becomes available.

Monster High Draculaura Doll ($24.99) – Buy at Walmart: Draculaura wears her signature outfit, featuring a pleated white skirt, a pink vest and sheer, black sleeves with matching stockings. "Fang-tastic lace-up boots and killer accessories complete her gore-geous look, while vampy details celebrate her unique scaritage." Accessories include her pet bat, Count Fabulous, her Top Eek-ret diary, and a hairbrush.

Monster High Clawdeen Wolf Doll ($24.99) – Buy at Walmart: Clawdeen Wolf wears her signature outfit, featuring an animal-print top, ruffled skirt and sleek black jacket with a faux fur collar. "Clawsome peep-toe boots and killer accessories complete her gore-geous look, while fierce details celebrate her unique scaritage." Accessories include her pet cat, Crescent, her Top Eek-ret diary, and a hairbrush.

Monster High Frankie Stein Doll ($24.99) – Buy at Walmart: Frankie Stein wears her signature plaid dress, complete with a belt and tie. "Voltageous shoes and accessories complete her killer look, while body stitches and gore-geous details celebrate her unique scaritage." Accessories include her pet, Watzit, her Top Eek-ret diary, and a hairbrush.

Monster High Lagoona Blue Doll ($24.99) – Buy at Walmart: Lagoona Blue wears her signature look, featuring a scaly top, track shorts with fishnet details and a fin-tastic hoodie. "Scary-chic sandals and sea-inspired accessories complete her gore-geous look, while her original webbed hands and fins celebrate her unique scaritage." Accessories include her pet piranha, Neptuna, her Top Eek-ret diary, and a hairbrush.

Monster High 8-Piece Nail Polish Set ($9.88) – Buy at Walmart (Coming Soon): "This boo-tiful set includes eight colorful polishes in the ghouls' signature colors. Choose between solid or glitter depending on your monster mood."

If you're unfamiliar, Monster High introduced in 2010 with a global fan base embracing its message of inclusivity. It centers around the children of famous monsters and other mythical creatures who attend high school in the fictional town of New Salem. The series expanded beyond dolls to include animated features, video games, and books.