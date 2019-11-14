The Monty Python Killer Rabbit Plush is Bigger and Deadlier

A Monty Python and The Holy Grail Rabbit of Caerbannog plush was a big hit at SDCC this year, but has long since sold out. Not to worry though because a bigger, better, and deadlier version of the Killer Rabbit plush has just arrived.

Indeed, the Killer Rabbit plush version 2.0 measures 13-inches long and 6-inches tall with big bloody fangs. You can pre-order one here for only $24.99 with shipping slated for July. While you’re at it, you might want to grab the ideal companion piece for this plush…

This detailed The Black Knight statue stands at over 7-inches tall (when it has legs), wobbles at the waist, and can speak 10 phrases from the film. It even features removable arms so you can inflict your own flesh wounds. Engaging in a futile battle with this little guy (complete with a healthy dose of verbal abuse) is the best way to pass the time at work.

The Monty Python Black Knight Statue is available to pre-order here for $49.99 with shipping slated for January. Note that the promotional images say “I’m Invincible” on the base, but other images show simply “The Black Knight” and the Holy Grail logo (it appears to have changed). As for the phrases, you can probably guess what they are, but we’ve listed them below anyway.

“Tis but a scratch”

“I’ve had worse”

“Ohh, ohh I see, running away ehh?… you yellow Bastard!”

“Come back ‘ere and take what’s coming to you… I’ll bite your legs off!”

“s’alright, we’ll call it a draw”

“It’s just a flesh wound”

“Have at you!”

“I’m invincible!”

“I move for no man!”

“None shall pass, none shall pass!”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.