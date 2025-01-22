MOTU Origins x ThunderCats Crossover Figures Announced By Mattel

Following the launch of their popular Masters of the Universe Origins x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles / Turtles of Grayskull crossover lineup, Mattel teased that a Thundercats collab was on the way for 2025 during last year’s San Diego Comic-Con event. Today, they’ve made good on that promise with the reveal of the first figures in the collection, and you’re seeing them first here at Comicbook! The wave will include MOTU mashup figures of Lion-O and Cheetarah along with new characters like Skell-Ra (Skeletor / Mumm-Ra) and a reinterpretation of Battle-Cat as a humanoid ThunderCats warrior. A full breakdown of the upcoming wave can be found below. Look for the figures to hit store shelves in April. UPDATE: Mattel has revised the launch date from April to June 2025.

Masters of the Universe x ThunderCats Skell-Ra Action Figure (JFX01) / $29.99: “The collaboration of two iconic 80s brands, Masters of the Universe and ThunderCats, yields an action figure of the Ever-Living Evil of Eternia, Skell-Ra! This toy crosses over Skeletor of MOTU with Mumm-Ra of ThunderCats. He comes with 2 swappable heads, a reversible purple / red cape, and swappable harness and skirt armor pieces, so he can evolve from Skell-Ra into Mumm-Ra. The Sword of Plun-darr completes the double-edged picture.”

Masters of the Universe x ThunderCats Lion-O Action Figure (JFW93) / $19.99: “Lion-O, the Lord of the ThunderCats is re-interpreted in Eternian style with a Sword of Omens. Lion-O is designed at Origins 5.5-inch scale, with 16 points of articulation, deluxe details and modular body parts. He comes with 2 interchangeable hair looks, swappable armor and harness, removable face armor, shoulder armor and claw shield, 2 different belts and a Sword of Omens accessory.”

Masters of the Universe x ThunderCats Cheetarah Action Figure (JFW94) / $19.99: “Cheetara, the fastest feline in the universe comes with her traditional look as well as Eternian-style armor. Cheetara is designed at Origins 5.5-inch scale, with 16 points of articulation, deluxe detail and modular body parts. She has her signature 2 battle staffs as an accessory and comes with 2 interchangeable hair looks, armor and two lower leg looks.”

Masters of the Universe x ThunderCats Battle Cat-Man Action Figure (JFW95) / $19.99: “Battle Cat, the most powerful cat in the universe, is re-interpreted as human warrior Battle Cat-Man with ThunderCats style helmet, harness, bracers and 2 claw accessories. He’s designed at Origins 5.5-inch scale, with 16 points of articulation and deluxe detail and modular body parts.”

Again, these figures are expected to be available starting in June 2025. You should be able to find them here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth at that time. When a specific launch date is announced, this article will be updated with the information. Stay tuned!