My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Blu-ray: Release Date, Pre-Orders, SteelBook Edition, and More

My Hero Academia's second feature film Heroes Rising was a big critical and commercial success when it launched earlier this year. That said, if you're one of the fans that has been anxiously awaiting the release of Heroes Rising on Blu-ray / Digital, you'll be happy to know that pre-orders are now live. In fact, you can choose between the standard Blu-ray release and a fancy SteelBook edition - but the choice is pretty clear.

Pre-orders for the standard Blu-ray / Digital release of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising are live here at Best Buy for $24.99 and here at Amazon for $34.98. However, if you're going in on the Blu-ray, getting Best Buy's exclusive SteelBook edition (pictured above) is a no-brainer at $27.99 - only $3 more than the standard release. According to Best Buy, the Blu-ray will be on your doorstep on October 27th.

Unfortunately, details on special features for the Blu-ray weren't available at the time of writing. If you're unfamiliar with the film, our synopsis will give you an idea about what's to come...

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising was a worthwhile addition to the anime franchise created by Kohei Horikoshi, exploring not only a brand new challenge for Class 1-A to take on with the new villain Nine, but also further explored the relationship between Midoriya and his "frenemy" in Bakugo. The two young heroes have competed against one another in the past and this second film of the franchise goes a long way in terms of not only burying the hatchet, but giving each hero a much better understanding of one another. Nine himself also gave us a look into what Shigaraki's future was, as the young villain with power over decay has become the TRUE heir to All For One in the manga.

