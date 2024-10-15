Naruto Complete Series Blu-Ray Box Set Is a Limited Edition

Anime fans, rejoice! You’ll be delighted to hear that a new Naruto box set is up for pre-order! The limited-edition blu-ray box set includes all 10 seasons and 112 episodes of the series, in a quality that hasn’t been seen before. Plus new special features such as a 72-page art booklet, a window cling, poster, storyboards, and more.

Right now,the set is up for pre-order at GRUV $249.95 but you can get a 20% discount when you use the code SIGNUP20 at checkout. That will bring the price down to $199.96, a fair price to have the entire Naruto series in never-before-seen 1080p. The set is confirmed for release on January 7th, 2025. Take a look below for more details.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In another world, ninja are the ultimate power, and in the Village Hidden in the Leaves live the stealthiest ninja in the land. Twelve years earlier, the fearsome Nine-Tailed Fox terrorized the village and claimed many lives before it was subdued and its spirit sealed within the body of a baby boy. That boy, Naruto Uzumaki, has grown up to become a ninja-in-training who’s more interested in pranks than in studying ninjutsu.. but Naruto is determined to become the greatest ninja ever!”

Features

Rating: 14+

Language: English, Japanese

Genres: Action, Fantasy

Format: Blu-ray

Release Date: 1/7/25

Includes Episodes 1-220

Subtitles: English

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Main Feature Runtime: 5060

Region: A

Number of Blu-ray Discs: 32

UPC: 782009248460

Studio: Viz

Special Features

72-page Art Booklet

Window Cling

Poster

Storyboards

Clean Open and Close Videos

Making of Cover Art – Gallery

Art Galleries

Trailers

The Live-Action Naruto

Lionsgate announced recently that it would be working with Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton to bring the lovely Hidden Leaf Village to life. The live-action rendition of the popular anime doesn’t have many details out yet, but Cretton has received a very special seal of approval. Masashi Kishimoto, the creator of Naruto, stated that he was excited to see the new take on his world. We can still wait and see if he’ll take on the Executive Producer role much like Eiichiro Oda did with the One Piece live-action series, but for now, it’s exciting that he’s excited.



Although the future of Naruto is a bit up in the air while we wait on new details for the movie, it’s fantastic to see a new box set hit the shelves. The Naruto fandom looks like it’ll continue to grow for the foreseeable future, and we love that new fans keeping tuning in for the journey of seventh Hokage.