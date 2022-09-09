NERF Brings Back the Iconic Sharp Shooter Blaster From 1992

NERF hosted their first ever NERF Fest fanstream today, and it included some interesting new reveals. In addition to offering a closer look at the Star Trek: The Next Generation / First Contact Phaser blasters that we exclusively revealed earlier this week, NERF announced that they are bringing back the Sharp Shooter blaster that was introduced in 1992. Launching under their NERF Retro line, The NERF LMTD SHARP92 blaster, as it is now known, is a throwback to the first blaster to fire the iconic NERF foam darts.

The NERF LMTD Sharp92 blaster is a faithful reproduction of the original Sharp Shooter, and it is available to pre-order here on Amazon priced at $29.99 starting today, September 9th at 1pm ET. That's a small price to pay to relieve a piece of NERF history. From the official description:

"The NERF Retro line celebrates 30 years of dart blasting, paying tribute to iconic blasters from the past! The Sharp92 blaster brings back the NERF Sharp Shooter, which was released in 1992 and was the first Nerf blaster to fire the now iconic NERF foam darts, launching a whole new way to blast into adrenaline-pumping outdoor play. The blaster is a reproduction of the original Sharp Shooter dart blaster, so you can relive those first NERF battles and create new memories as you blast into new NERF games. The nostalgic blast from the past continues with the package itself, which captures the look of the original package. And like the Sharp Shooter blaster from 1992, the Nerf LMTD Sharp92 blaster includes suction-tip darts. Fire into fun in 3 easy steps. Pull back the handle, load a dart into the barrel, and squeeze the trigger. Includes blaster, 3 suction-tip NERF darts, and sticker sheet."

In other NERF news, a Roblox collaboration was also announced during the livestream – welcome to NERF Island on Roblox:

"Available now, this one-of-a-kind virtual experience is fully loaded with nothin' but NERF. Players can unleash the play and blast targets all over NERF ISLAND to earn tickets that can be redeemed for awesome NERF-inspired virtual gear. In NERF Island on Roblox, you can feel the thrill of the new Roblox Zombie Attack Viper Strike blaster in action as you blast and snake your way to the top of the Viper Strike-inspired course. In October and November, fans can stay tuned for new rolled out updates to up the game and unlock more heart-pounding, hair-raising adventure on NERF ISLAND."