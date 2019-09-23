Nerf’s New Ultra Darts Launch With a Record-Setting Max Range of 120 Feet

Hasbro has introduced new Ultra darts into their Nerf lineup, touting them as the “farthest flying Nerf darts ever” with a maximum range of 120 feet (37 meters). The extra distance is achieved thanks to an new flight tip, Aerofin technology, and lightweight Nerf Ultra foam.

Naturally, the new darts will only work with Nerf Ultra blasters, and the very first blaster in that lineup is the Nerf Ultra One. Features include a motorized drum with a 25-dart capacity (thankfully, the drum comes fully loaded with the new Ultra darts). You can pre-order the blaster via Walmart now for $49.99 with shipping slated for October 3rd. You can also get it via Amazon for the same price with free fast shipping for Prime members. Refill packs with 20 additional Ultra darts are available here for $9.99.

On a related note, the Nerf Elite Titan CS-50 was recently released and it’s ready to become the ultimate weapon in your Nerf arsenal. It’s a fully motorized, rotating barrel minigun that comes with a monster 50-dart drum that appears to be the largest that Nerf has ever produced.

Despite the release of the Nerf Ultra line, the Nerf Elite Titan CS-50 will be hard to beat as the hot ticket Nerf blaster for the holidays, so the earlier you lock one down the better. At the time of writing, you can order one here at Walmart for $99.99 with free 2-day shipping. Just make sure to stock up on D batteries).

