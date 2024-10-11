New Bleach: A Thousand-Year Blood War Figures Arrive in Time for New Episodes

McFarlane Toys Bleach: A Thousand-Year Blood War Action Figures

The sequel series to one of the most popular anime of all time, Bleach: A Thousand-Year Blood War, is back! Fans of the series know that the original anime is considered one of the best of all time. From 2004-2012, Bleach was one of the most well known and most watched anime around, up there with big titles like Naruto, Dragon Ball, and One Piece. When it was announced in 2020 that the final manga story arc would be adapted into an anime, fans were more than excited. Now, part 3 of the sequel series has begun, so the Bleach frenzy is back once more and, luckily for us, new action figures too! McFarlane Toys just dropped two new Bleach action figures for pre-order and you can check out the details below.

Note that U.S. shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders over $99, and there’s a flat $7.95 shipping fee on all orders below that threshold. All orders include a mint condition guarantee.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ichigo Kurosaki in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict

If you wanted to catch up with everything that’s happened in the anime before you watch the new episodes, you can find Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War‘s first two parts now streaming with Hulu in the United States (and Disney+ in international territories) with both English and Japanese dubbed releases.

You can also find the entire original Bleach anime streaming there as well if you wanted to go all the way back to the beginning to see how it all began. There is also the original Bleach manga’s chapters available with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library.