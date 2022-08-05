New Funko Pops Come From The Land of Luck

The Apple TV+ original animated film Luck, follows Sam Greenfield, the "unluckiest person in the world". If you enjoyed the film – the first released by Skydance Animation – then you will be happy to know that Funko is coming at you with a wave of Pops.

Funko's first wave of of Pops based on Luck includes two figures of Sam (voiced by Eva Noblezada) along with a figure of Bob (Simon Pegg), Jeff (Flula Borg), and The Captain (Whoopi Goldberg). Pre-orders for all of these figures are live here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code FALLFREE22). Note that the Sam as Leprechaun figure has a glittery Chase edition, so that version might show up on your doorstop if you're....lucky.

Luck (the movie) stars Jane Fonda, Whoopi Goldberg, Eva Noblezada, Simon Pegg, John Ratzenberger, and more. As noted, it focuses on Sam Greenfield, the "unluckiest person in the world." When Sam finds herself in the Land of Luck, she meets various magical creatures including leprechauns, unicorns, and dragons that can potentially turn her luck around for good.

Luck is the first installment in Skydance's animated division. The relatively young production company burst onto the scene in 2006, and has worked on blockbuster franchises such as Mission: Impossible, G.I. Joe, Terminator, Star Trek, and Top Gun: Maverick. Skydance Animation's partnership with AppleTV+ goes further than Luck, as the production company will release a second animated feature, Spellbound, on the same streaming service this fall.

Luck is streaming exclusively on AppleTV+ now.