New Funko Soda Includes Samurai Jack, TMNT Shredder, Chucky, and KISS

The latest additions to Funko's limited edition Soda line have been unveiled, and this wave is an eclectic mix that includes Samurai Jack, KISS (Starchild), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder, and Chucky from Child's Play.

Each can of Funko Soda contains a 4.25-inch vinyl figure, a POG-shaped collector card, and the chance at a super rare Chase figure (since there's no window on the can, you won't know if you have the Chase until you open it). Below you'll find pre-order links for each new Soda figure complete with the the edition size. Shipping for each figure is slated for September.

The Soda figures are great, but the really big Funko news today was the addition of McDonald's mascots to their Ad Icons Pop figures lineup.

The McDonald's mascots Funko Pop collection includes Officer Mac, Grimace, Hamburglar, Mayor McCheese, and, of course, Ronald McDonald. An exclusive 5-pack went live on Friday morning (possibly earlier than planned) and sold out quickly as a Golden Arches exclusive. At this point your best bet is to score one here on eBay. However, you can still complete the set by grabbing the individual McDonald's Funko Pops via the links below.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.