New Funko Soda: Marvel, MOTU, DC, Disney, and More

Time for another big drop of refreshing Funko Soda figures! This wave is a 10 pack with flavors like Marvel’s Captain America, Masters of the Universe Snout Spout, DC Comics Plastic Man, and an exclusive The Little Mermaid Ariel.

Note that each limited edition can of Funko Soda contains a 4.25-inch vinyl figure, a POG-shaped collector card, and the chance at a super rare Chase figure (since there’s no window on the can, you won’t know if you have the Chase until you open it). A breakdown of the new figures can be found below complete with the edition size. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth while they last.

Little Mermaid Ariel Vinyl Soda Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive (15,000 units)

Captain America Vinyl Soda Figure (14,000 units)

Animaniacs Yakko Warner Vinyl Soda Figure (9,400 units)

Willy Wonka Oompa Loompa Vinyl Soda Figure (9,400 units)

Jay and Silent Bob Silent Bob Vinyl Soda Figure (8,000 units)

Masters of the Universe Snout Spout Vinyl Soda Figure (8,000 units)



Popeye Bluto Vinyl Soda Figure (7,500 units)

DC Comics Plastic Man Vinyl Soda Figure (7,500 units)

Lemonhead Candy Vinyl Soda Figure (7,000 units)

Again, sell outs will happen fast – especially on the rarest figures – so jump on them while you can. If you miss out, odds are Hot Topic will have many of them up for pre-order right here in the coming days.