New Funko Soda: The Matrix, DC, Goonies, Energizer and More

You know the drill. Another wave of super limited edition Funko Soda has launched, and collectors will need to be quick if they want to get their pre-orders in. The lineup includes Soda figures inspired by The Matrix, The Goonies, DC Comics, and the '60s animated series Klondike Kat. There's also figures based on Pan Am and Energizer brands.

Note that each limited edition can of Funko Soda contains a 4.25-inch vinyl figure, a POG-shaped collector card, and the chance at a super rare Chase figure (since there's no window on the can, you won't know if you have the Chase until you open it). A breakdown of the new figures can be found below complete with the edition size. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now. Sell outs will happen fast - especially on the rarest figures - so jump on them while you can.

SODA: DC- Bat-Mite (10,000 units)

SODA: Klondike Kat- Savoir-Faire (7,000 units)

SODA: Klondike Kat- Klondike Kat (7,000 units)

SODA: The Matrix- Neo (10,000 units)

SODA: The Goonies- Sloth (10,000 units)

SODA: Energizer- Energizer Bunny (18,000 units)

SODA: Pan Am- Stewardess (10,000 units)

If you miss out, odds are Hot Topic will have them up for pre-order soon. You can keep tabs on all of the latest Funko releases right here.

