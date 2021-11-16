New Funko Soda: Venom, Godzilla, Willy Wonka, and More

It’s new Funko Soda time, and you know what that means. You have a few precious moments to grab super rare figures in a can before they sell out. This time, the collection includes Funko Soda figures of Marvel’s Venom, Kong from Godzilla vs. Kong, Jay from Jay and Silent Bob, Willy Wonka, Lucky from Lucky Charms and more.

Note that each limited edition can of Funko Soda contains a 4.25-inch vinyl figure, a POG-shaped collector card, and the chance at a super rare Chase figure (since there’s no window on the can, you won’t know if you have the Chase until you open it). A breakdown of the new figures can be found below complete with the edition size. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth while they last.

Venom Soda Figure(15,000 units)

Godzilla vs. Kong Kong Soda Figure (12,500 units)



Willy Wonka Soda Figure (10,000 units)

Jay and Silent Bob Jay Soda Figure (8,500 units)

Stranger Things Eleven Soda Figure (12,500 units)

Hanna-Barbera Fleegle Soda Figure (8,500 units)

Lucky Charms Lucky Leprechaun Soda Figure (14,500 units)

Again, sell outs will happen fast – especially on the rarest figures – so jump on them while you can. If you miss out, odds are Hot Topic will have many of them up for pre-order here in the coming days.