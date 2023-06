New G.I. Joe Classified Yo Joe June Pre-Orders: Snow Serpent, Low Light, Grunt

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hasbro continues their Yo Joe June event with new 6-inch GI Joe Classified figures that include Low Light, Grunt, and Snow Serpent. These figures follow last week's debut of the Tunnel Rat, Desert Commando Snake Eyes, and Cobra EEL. You'll find all of the details you need for these figures and the rest of the Yo Joe June lineup below. Note that US Super Saver shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Snow Serpent ($34.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: This Deluxe Snow Serpent figure includes 20 character-inspired accessories including snowboard, snowshoes, backpack, wolf pelt cape, wolf head cowl, goggles, knife, and 12 weapon accessories; plus a footlocker.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Low-Light ($24.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: This Low-Light figure includes 10 character-inspired accessories including backpack, weapon case, knife, his signature goggles, and 2 weapon accessories; plus a footlocker.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Grunt ($24.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: This Robert "Grunt" Graves figure includes 8 character-inspired accessories including 2 helmets, knife, backpack, fold-down team awareness device, and 3 weapon accessories; plus a footlocker.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Tunnel Rat ($24.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, Tunnel Rat comes with 8 character-inspired accessories including goggles, backpack with 2 attachable flashlights, satchel, knife, and 2 weapon accessories; plus a footlocker.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Desert Commando Snake Eyes ($24.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, Desert Commando Snake Eyes comes with 9 character-inspired accessories including a backpack, scabbard, 2 swords, knife, removable grenade bandolier, and two weapon accessories with an interchangeable suppressor; plus a footlocker.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Cobra EEL ($24.99) – Amazon Exclusive: New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, Cobra Eel comes with 6 character-inspired accessories including a helmeted mask with breathing hoses and dive light detail, rebreather backpack with propulsion units, 2 fins, dive knife, and speargun; plus a footlocker.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Arctic B.A.T., 69 ($24.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: This Arctic B.A.T. figure contains 8 character-inspired accessories including chainsaw hand attachment, backpack, 2 weapon accessories, alternate head, and 3 interchangeable chest plates to customize your figure for troop building possibilities; plus a footlocker.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Tiger Force Dusty, 65 ($24.99) – Target Exclusive: New to the G.I. Joe Action Figures line, Tiger Force Dusty includes 6 character-inspired accessories including his backpack, 2 pairs of goggles to pose on the figure or his helmet and weapon accessories; plus a footlocker.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Python Crimson Guard, 66 ($24.99) – Target Exclusive: New to the G.I. Joe Action Figures line, this Python Crimson Guard figure includes 6 character-inspired accessories including his backpack and multiple weapon accessories; plus a footlocker.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Tele-Viper & Cobra Flight Pod (Trubble Bubble), 79 ($54.99) – Hasbro Pulse Exclusive: New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, the Tele-Viper & Cobra Flight Pod (Trubble Bubble) figure and vehicle set contains 9 character-inspired accessories including two alternate heads, backpack with modular communications array, an aerial mine with removable hatch, and 2 missile accessories; plus a footlocker.

In other G.I. Joe collectibles news, Cobra's stealth specialist Firefly was added to Mezco Toyz's lineup of high-end G.I. Joe One:12 Collective figures earlier this week. The figure includes an enormous amount of accessories like a chest harness, utility belt, thigh holsters, tactical boots, and a backpack that pairs with the flying and rover drone accessories. There are also tons of weapons and explosives, as well as alternate heads / hands. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth for $112 with free US Super Saver shipping using the code FREESHIP59. you won't be charged until it ships, which should be sometime around March 2024. You can check out more of Mezco's G.I. Joe releases here at Entertainment Earth.