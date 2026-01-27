New Lara Croft Funko Pops Are Now Up for Preorder

London Toy Fair always brings a few surprises. Still, this one hit different for Tomb Raider fans. Funko revealed a first look at new Lara Croft Tomb Raider Pop figures on January 19, 2026, soon after Sophie Turner’s first look as Lara Croft surfaced for Amazon Prime’s upcoming live-action series. Even better, these are Funko Pops. So they are easy to display. They are easy to collect. And they fit neatly on a shelf without taking over your whole setup. Meanwhile, Tomb Raider games are only one part of the whole universe. It has also lived through licensed collectibles for years. Now, that legacy keeps going with three versions of Lara, and each one points to a different era you might love.

Lara Croft Returns To Funko Pop With A New Tomb Raider Trio

Funko Pops have become a mainstay in pop culture collecting, and you have probably seen them everywhere for a reason. They are small. They are consistent. And they are instantly recognizable thanks to the stylized design, with the oversized head, simplified facial features, and compact body. Because of that, they work as both a quick buy and a display piece. So when Funko brings Lara Croft back, it signals something simple and important. The franchise is still commercially relevant, and it still has the kind of fanbase that shows up for collectibles. From there, the real fun begins, because this time you are not getting one Lara. You are getting three.

Meet The Three Lara Croft Funko Pops And What Each One Represents

First, there is Pop! Lara Croft (TR2 Diving Suit). This one feels like a classic Tomb Raider adventure, and it also leans into the idea of Lara being ready for anything. It brings back that TR2 flavor where gear matters and the danger is not always on dry land. So if you want a Lara that looks like she is mid mission, this is the vibe.

Next, there is Pop! Lara Croft (Polygonal). This is the nostalgia pick, and it hits fast. You see it, and you immediately think of the early era of the series (the one that probably inspired the Tesla Cybertruck). It is a tribute to the original style, and it feels like a little collectible time capsule. So if your love for Tomb Raider starts with the classics, this one speaks your language.

Then, there is Pop! Lara Croft (Angel of Darkness). This version taps a different mood. It also feels like a deeper cut for collectors who want variety, not just the most obvious look. So if your shelf is built around specific game eras, this one adds contrast and personality.

All three figures are listed under Tomb Raider, priced at $14.99 each, and will be released on April 19.

Which Lara Croft Funko Pop Should You Buy First

If you and I are picking with our hearts, the choice depends on what Tomb Raider means to you. If you love the classic action fantasy and that ready-for-danger look, the TR2 Diving Suit figure is the easy first grab. Meanwhile, if your favorite memories are tied to the early days, Polygonal Lara is the one that instantly feels personal. On the other hand, if you like the moodier era picks and the collector deep cuts, Angel of Darkness is the move. Also, because all three are the same price, you can choose one without overthinking it. Or you can build the full trio and treat it like a mini timeline.

Why This Funko Drop Matters If You Are a Tomb Raider Fan

Tomb Raider has always stayed visible through more than games, and licensed collectibles have played a big part in that. So this trio is not just random merch. Instead, it is another signal that Lara Croft remains culturally and commercially relevant. And because these designs pull from different eras, you get something that feels targeted to real fans, not just casual shoppers.

If you have been waiting for a simple way to celebrate Lara Croft on your shelf, this lineup makes it easy. Start with your favorite era, then go from there. For the latest updates on availability, check the official Funko site since all three are currently listed as coming soon.