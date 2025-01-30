The First LOTR Squishmallows Are Ready For Squishing

Don’t have enough Squishmallows to squish? Well, Jazwares has you covered with the first collection of plushies inspired by The Lord of the Rings. They’ve also added four new plush to the Harry Potter lineup. The LOTR collection includes 10-inch plush of Gollum, Frodo and Gandalf while the new Harry Potter additions include the Gryffindor Lion Slytherin Snake, Ravenclaw Raven, and Hufflepuff Badger their respective Hogwarts house robes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pre-orders for the LOTR Squishmallows are available here on Amazon with a March 1st release date. The new Harry Potter Squishmallows are also available to pre-order on Amazon with a March 20th release date. The new releases are priced at $15.99 each. Given that the LOTR Squishmallows lineup is new in town, we’ve provided a list of some recommended reading options that you can cozy up with alongside your new plush buddy. You can check those out below.

Lord of the Rings Collector’s Editions:

Illustrated Editions:

Other Works: