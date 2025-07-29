New McFarlane Toys 6-Inch Super Friends Wave Pre-Orders Drop July 31

New retro figures inspired by the 1973 – 1986 DC Super Friends TV show are set to launch this Thursday, July 31 from McFarlane Toys. This time around, the wave will include 6-inch scale figures of Captain Cold, Cheetah, Toyman, The Flash, and Superman.

The renditions of these characters look perfect, like they could’ve been snatched straight out of the TV. Toyman and Captain Cold look especially good in our opinion, and you’ll notice that Toyman includes his own miniature version of Superman. Priscilla Rich’s Cheetah also appears in the new drop, looking particularly conniving. Again, these figures are set to be released this Thursday, July 31 at 9am PT / 12pm ET. At that time, they should be available here at Entertainment Earth, though you can hit the list below after the launch for Amazon and Walmart links if they become available.

DC Super Friends Captain Cold 6-Inch Scale Action Figure

DC Super Friends Cheetah 6-Inch Scale Action Figure

DC Super Friends Superman 6-Inch Scale Action Figure

DC Super Friends The Flash 6-Inch Scale Action Figure

DC Super Friends Toy Man 6-Inch Scale Action Figure

If you haven’t watched the 70s television show since it aired, do we have good news for you. Last year Warner Bros. released a remastered version of Super Friends in one huge collection. Super Friends: The Complete Collection features all 93 episodes of the ABC-aired series, including the original Super Friends (1973), The All-New Super Friends Hour (1977), Challenge of the Superfriends (1978), The World’s Greatest SuperFriends (1979), Super Friends (1980), Super Friends: The Legendary Super Powers Show (1984), and The Super Powers Team: Galactic Guardians (1985). Currently, this set is available on Amazon for $110, a slight discount from its original price. The 16-disc set is available to pre-order here on Amazon on both Blu-ray and DVD.



