New McFarlane Toys 7-Inch Scale Page Punchers: Deathstroke and Damian Wayne Robin

(Photo: Deathstroke and Damian Wayne Robin Page Punchers Figures )

McFarlane Toys / DC Direct are adding to their Page Punchers action figure lineup today with what will undoubtedly be two very popular releases – Deathstroke (DC Rebirth) and Damian Wayne Robin (Batman: Reborn). Both will include a 7-inch scale action figure and a full-size comic book reprint in clamshell blister packaging.

Pre-orders for the Page Punchers Deathstroke and Damian Wayne Robin figures are expected to go live today, September 5th at 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth priced at $24.99 each ($7.95 flat shipping no minimum, free after $99) with mint condition guarantee). They should also be available here on Amazon around that time. Direct links will be added to the list below, so stay tuned for updates. UPDATE: They're live! Direct links added.

DC Page Punchers Deathstroke Rebirth 7-Inch Scale Figure with Comic – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon

DC Page Punchers Robin (Damian Wayne) Batman: Reborn 7-Inch Scale Figure With Comic – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon

You can check out previously released figures in the Page Punchers 3-inch and 7-inch scale lineups right here.

(Photo: McFarlane Toys / DC Direct 1:3 scale Batman Cowl Replicas )

In other McFarlane Toys / DC Direct news, they launched a series of 1:3 scale cowl replicas earlier this week that are inspired by Adam West's 1966 Batman tv series, Batman '89, and the Batman: Knightfall comics. Each cowl is 7-inches tall and includes a stand for display. They're priced at $14.99 each, and you can pick yours up via the links below.

What James Gunn Has Planned For Batman

At the moment, The Brave and the Bold is a bit of a mystery. DC Studios has started off the James Gunn and Peter Safran era with a lot of fun plans. One of the biggest announcements was their Batman project. Longtime fans are excited to see what this Bat-Family-centric take on The Caped Crusader will be like. Damian Wayne fans, your time is here, and this time we're going to see the character in live-action.

"This is the introduction of the DCU's Batman..." Gunn previously wrote. "This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman's actual son who we didn't know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin. It's based on the Grant Morrison comic book's run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now."

"And this is obviously a feature film, and it's going to feature other members of the extended 'Bat-family', just because we feel like they've been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long," Safran added during the announcement.