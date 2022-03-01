New MOTU Origins Figure Pre-Orders: Anti-Eternia He-Man, Horde Trooper, and Clawful

Following the exciting debut of the Rulers of the Sun figure line last month, Mattel is kicking off March with three villainous new additions to the Masters of the Universe Origins figure line. The wave includes Anti-Eternia He-Man, Clawful, and a Horde Trooper. All three figures are available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth now priced at $18.99 each with a release date set for July.

Anti-Eternia He-Man is an evil version of He-Man that rules over a hellish world in the Universe of Darkness. Clawful is a member of Skeletor’s Evil Warriors and Horde Troopers are foot soldiers of the Horde Empire. They are welcome additions to the Masters of the Universe Origins line, which brings back the retro vibe of ’80s MOTU figures while incorporating some modern posing upgrades. Each figure in the MOTU Origins lineup stands around 5 1/2-inches tall with 16 points of articulation, accessories, and a mini MOTU comic book.

To round out this lineup of evil-doers, the Faker figure from Kevin Smith’s Netflix series Masters of the Universe: Revelation is also available here at Entertainment Earth for $35.99 with a release date set for July. It was formerly a Walmart exclusive that you can still order right here for $37.99.