New One Piece Zoro Three Sword Style Replica Set Brings the Swords to Life

Bandai Tamashii Nations has their hands in the prop replica game with one of their latest drops being the highly realistic One Piece Roronoa Zoro Three Sword Style Wado Ichimonji, Sandai Kitetsu, and Enma Proplica Prop Replica Set, a high-end Katana sword set that mimics the styles of the swordsman’s powerful weapons.

Created using an accurate and official 3D model, each katana measures over 37 inches long, and the Wado Ichimonji even includes an exchangeable part to allow up-and-coming swordsmen to more easily wield it in their mouth to re-enact Zoro’s Three Sword Style! The Enma sword also contains sound effects that include lines from Zoro as well as BGM tracks. If you’re at all interested in becoming an expert at wielding swords, you grab this set for at Entertainment Earth here for $519.99, where it looks like it’s currently slated for an August 2025 arrival (you won’t be charged until it ships). Look below for more details.

One Piece Roronoa Zoro Three Sword Style Wado Ichimonji, Sandai Kitetsu, and Enma Proplica Prop Replica Set: “This set includes Wado Ichimonji, a sheath for Wado Ichimonji, replacement part for Wado Ichimonji, Sandai Kitetsu, a sheath for Sandai Kitetsu, Enma, a sheath for Enma, braiding for Enma, “Danger Keep Out” Sheet, display stands for the katanas, and an instruction manual.” / Pre-order here at Entertainment Earth

Fans of the original One Piece anime and manga know how fantastic it is, and anyone who just started watching the new Netflix One Piece live-action is just getting a taste so far of what the entire story holds. Luckily for those fans, the second season should be coming soon, as just a few days ago it was announced that filming on the second season had just wrapped.

The season had been filming in Cape Town, South Africa, where immediately the Wrap-Up Party took place. Natalie Walsh, a stuntwoman and actress from Cape Town, shared a photo on her instagram story shouting out the successful shoot and the wrap-up party itself, captioning it with “Wrap party vibes let’s gooooo.” Unfortunately, this is as much as we know so far, as no official announcement has been made. Filming officially began in June 2024, and was expected to finish in December already. So it seems everything is on track, which means the Season 2 release slated for late 2025 is probably right on track as well.