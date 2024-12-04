One Piece Actor Spills The Beans on Season 2 Release Window (And Season 3 Details)

For quite some time, many anime fans believed that a successful One Piece live-action adaptation could not exist. Netflix was more than happy to prove many wrong as the first season of Eiichiro Oda’s live-action adaptation took the world by storm. With filming already taking place in South Africa for the upcoming second season, one Grand Line resident has spilled the beans on when fans can potentially expect the return of the surprise hit. On top of hinting when the Straw Hats will return, the actor who is a big part of the anime world’s military also hinted at the future past season two.

At a recent appearance at the Vienna Comic-Con, the man who brought Vice Admiral Garp to life, Vincent Regan, didn’t hold anything back when discussing when we might expect Netflix’s One Piece to return, “I’ve come back from South Africa now. I’ve filmed season 2, everything my character is doing in season 2 is finished, and now they are finishing in about a month, I think they’ll finish filming. So I think the show will be ready for Netflix before Christmas next year.” While showrunner Matt Owens refrained from giving fans an idea as to when the live-action anime adaptation would return at this year’s Netflix Geeked Week, it seems as though Regan was more than willing to share the goods.

One Piece: Beyond Season 2

Not simply satisfied with hinting at season two’s release window, Regan also described the live-action Alabasta Arc. While many One Piece fans expected the desert locale to have a role in the second season, creator Eiichiro Oda confirmed that we would need to wait a little longer to see the Straw Hats traverse this dry locale. On top of hinting at season three, Vincent also hinted that a fourth season might be necessary to capture the entirety of the storyline, “I guess they’ll start filming season 3 pretty soon, and I think they are doing- I think it’s called the Albasta story arc. I think it’s going to take two seasons. What I’ve seen of the designs, drawings, and when I was there there was some really fun stuff being shot there at the moment.”

While seasons three and four haven’t been confirmed officially, it would make sense that Netflix would take a chance on continuing the tale of the live-action Going Merry’s crew. One Piece’s first season was a surprise hit, not only playing well to fans of the source material, but to general audiences who had not experienced Monkey D. Luffy’s story before this point. As the manga and anime continue to follow the Straw Hats’ Final Saga, Netflix could still have years of stories ahead of it.

One Piece: What Happens in Season 2

While the Netflix adaptation won’t see the Straw Hats focusing on Alabasta, season two is still planning to hit some big moments from the shonen series. Of the locales that will be visited, One Piece’s second season will include the likes of Loguetown, Little Garden, Drum Island, and more. Along with visiting new islands, the Straw Hat Pirates will be running into future members of their crew including Tony Tony Chopper and Nico Robin. While Robin has been cast as Lera Abova, no actor has been attached to the Straw Hats’ resident doctor as of yet.

