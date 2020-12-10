New Queen Freddie Mercury Funko Pops and News of the World Pop Album Are Live

Funko's Pop Rocks lineup got a major update today with two new Pop figures of the iconic Queen frontman Freddie Mercury based on his tank top and jeans look from the Radio Ga Ga Live Aid performance in 1985 and his king outfit from a "We Are the Champions" / "God Save the Queen" performance at Wembley in 1986. But that's not all!

Funko paired the two new Freddie Mercury Pop figure releases with their first new Pop Album release in quite some time. It's based on the cover of Queen's 1977 album News of the World, which included the classic rock anthems "We Will Rock You" and "We Are the Champions". Pre-order links for all three of the new Queen Pop figures can be found below.

Queen Freddie Mercury Radio Gaga Pop! Vinyl Figure - $10.99: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth

Queen Freddie Mercury King Pop! Vinyl Figure - $10.99: Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth

Queen News of the World Pop! Album Figure with Case - $15.99: Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth

In other big Funko Pop Rocks news, the highly anticipated Funko Pop figure of the latin music icon Selena Quintanilla launched recently - and sold out in many places lightning fast.

The common Selena Pop figure features her outfit from the legendary RodeoHouston performance in 1995. The burgundy outfit has a sparkly, glitter finish, and you can pre-order it now here on Amazon, here at Entertainment Earth, and here at Hot Topic.

Note that Pop figure based on Selena's Grammys outfit will arrive in the FunkoShop as an exclusive at some point in 2021. Hot Topic also released a Diamond Collection Selena exclusive, but that was gone in in the blink of an eye. You can currently find it here on eBay.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.