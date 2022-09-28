New Spawn Figure Pre-Orders: Omega Spawn, Sam and Twitch, King Spider and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

McFarlane Toys has another big wave of 7-inch scale Spawn figures coming at you that includes a Omega Spawn Megafig, King Spider, Nightmare Spawn, Plague, and a Sam and Twitch 2-pack. That's a pretty exciting lineup, and a complete breakdown of the wave can be found below complete with pre-order links. Note that shipping is free on orders $39+ at Entertainment Earth using the code FALLFREE22 at checkout.

Nightmare Spawn 7-Inch Scale Action Figure ($24.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "The Nightmare Spawn has existed for thousands of years. This cunning creature discovered a way to cross the veil between our world and the world of Dreams. There he feeds on the nightmares of humanity and grows his power as he commands from the shadows. Few know of his continued existence, and even fewer of his plans for the Throne of Hell." Features articulated wings and a display base.

King Spider 7-Inch Scale Action Figure ($24.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "Little is known about King Spider. A member of a Cult that sought to bring about the End of the Word and cause the Rapture. During a battle with Spawn and Ant in the sewers of NYC, he was impaled and left for dead. His true fate is unknown at this time." Includes a ball chain, alternate hands, skull rock base attachment, and a display base.

Plague 7-Inch Scale Action Figure ($24.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "Plague was the first. A creation of the Lord of Hell himself, Malebolgia. Plague, however, could not be controlled. He was an unprecedented force of nature that could cast off the yoke of the most powerful creature in Hell. Realizing his mistake, Malebolgia imprisoned Plague in the darkest pit in Hell for all of eternity. Unfortunately, the machinations of Cogliostro freed Plague and released his evil into the world." Includes alternate hands, skull rock base attachment, and a display base.

Sam and Twitch Deluxe 7-Inch Scale Action Figure 2-Pack ($39.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "Sam Burke and his long-time partner, Maximillian Williams III (aka. Twitch), are two seasoned Detectives from the NYPD Homicide Division. Their work on the city's more esoteric and bizarre cases eventually led them to the Hellspawn known as Al Simmons. An uneasy alliance was formed as both sides attempted to do what was right for the denizens of Rat City." Sam includes a Tommy gun while Twitch is outfitted with 2x pistols. Each figure comes with a display stand.

Omega Spawn Megafig Action Figure ($49.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "Pulled from his Cosmic Lair among the stars, Omega Spawn is now trapped on the planet Earth due to Spawn's unintentional "tear in time." Incredibly powerful, Omega Spawn seeks to enslave humanity and the other Hellspawns that have been displaced from their homes. He plans and manipulates various factions from his compound on Omega Island to do his bidding." Stands at 8.5-inches tall and Includes a display stand.

