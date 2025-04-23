New Spy X Family Funko Pops Include a Flocked Bond Chase

Funko wants to make sure you’re prepared for a spy-tastic adventure, which is why their latest drop brings in the family that does it best – Spy X Family! The new wave brings together the special family of Loid, Yor, and Anya, already in their fighting stances ready for whatever comes at them next. This wave also brings with it 3 exclusives from Funko, Amazon, and Chalice Collectibles, with Yor and Bond’s exclusives both offering the chance at at Chase. Pre-orders for the common figures in the wave will be available starting today, April 23rd at 12pm ET here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth. Direct links will be added to the list below after the launch, including the exclusives.

Videos by ComicBook.com

New Dragon Ball Funko Pops

This week has been a hit for anime fans when it comes to Funko drops. Today’s Spy X Family drop comes after yesterday’s awesome Dragon Ball one. Funko dropped 5 new Funko Pops straight from the original Dragon Ball anime, so if you’re used to these characters’ looks in Dragon Ball Z or Dragon Ball Super, prepare to step into a time machine. Bulma, Chichi, Krillin, Oolong, and Master Roshi all appear as their younger selves, with Master Roshi’s Pop being a Funko Pop Town with the Kame House included. Each Pop is available to pre-order at Amazon or here at Hot Topic. You can also find them here at Entertainment Earth with a tariff charge. The Pops have an estimated delivery date set for June 26th, 2025. Read below for more info.

Want to stay up to date with all the latest Funko news and collectibles? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!