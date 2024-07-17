The Silmarillion Deluxe Edition Illustrated By J.R.R. Tolkien Is 71% Off For Prime Day

The Silmarillion Illustrated Deluxe Edition

For the first time since the original publication in 1977, J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Silmarillion got an edition that’s illustrated in color. What’s more, the paintings and drawings that complement the text come from Tolkien himself. Given the massive success of The Tolkien Illustrated Edition Collection, it’s no surprise that The Silmarillion got similar treatment from HarperCollins, and the deluxe edition of the book has never been cheaper thanks to Prime Day 2024.

At the time of writing, you can grab The Silmarillion Deluxe Edition here on Amazon for $57.50, which is a whopping 71% off. That’s only $17 more than the standard edition, and it comes with the following items:

A color reproduction of Christopher Tolkien’s “A Brief Account of the Silmarillion and it’s Making”

A printed art card reproduction of “Taniquetil”

A blue ribbon marker

Silver gilt page edges

A die-cut slipcase

Blue leather and black cloth binding with raised spine ribs

Two poster-size, fold-out maps of the Silmarillion, the Beleriand and the Lands to the North by J. R. R. Tolkien and Christopher Tolkien

Fifty illustrations, paintings, and designs

Tolkien began work on the stories featured in The Silmarillion during WWI, and continued to work on it long after The Lord of the Rings trilogy had been published. After Tolkien’s death in 1973, his son Christopher Tolkien edited and compiled these works into the book we know today.A description for The Silmarillion can be found below.

“The Silmarillion is the history of the rebellion of Fëanor and his kindred against the gods, their exile from Valinor and return to Middle-earth, and their war, hopeless despite all the heroism, against the great Enemy. It is the ancient drama to which the characters in The Lord of the Rings look back, and in whose events some of them such as Elrond and Galadriel took part.”

“The book also includes several shorter works: the Ainulindalë, a myth of the Creation, and the Valaquenta, in which the nature and powers of each of the gods is described. The Akallabêth recounts the downfall of the great island kingdom of Númenor at the end of the Second Age, and Of the Rings of Power tells of the great events at the end of the Third Age, as narrated in The Lord of the Rings.”

