Lord of the Rings Tolkien Illustrated Editions Are Cheaper Than Ever In Early Prime Day Deal

For the first time since the original publication in 1954, a new edition of The Lord of the Rings launched in 2021 that includes illustrations, sketches, and maps from author J.R.R Tolkien. This was followed by The Hobbit Illustrated and the Silmarillion Illustrated Editions, all of which have been huge sellers. If you haven’t picked them up yet, now would be a great time. All of the books are massively discounted, especially the standard and special editions of LOTR which are currently sitting at all-time low prices thanks to coupon bonuses.

Deb Brody, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s vice president and publisher notes that Tolkien was “characteristically modest, dismissive of the obvious and rare artistic talent he possessed despite having had no formal training. This modesty meant that relatively little else of his artwork was known of or seen during his lifetime, and generally only in scholarly books afterwards.”

What Is The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 About?

“What I know and what I can say for a fact is that it’s going to be darker, and it’s going to be edgier and more character-driven,” Season 2 director Charlotte Brändström shared with MovieZine earlier this year. “I still think that we have some very interesting episodes coming up. I watched all of them over Christmas, just the cuts. I think it’s going to be a very good season. We tried to make it more gritty, a little bit more dirty I guess. And not in the image, but to make it as authentic as possible. We have some very surprising twists and turns in it as well.”

Stay tuned for updates on Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which is expected to premiere on Prime Video on August 29th.