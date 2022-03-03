New TMNT Ultimates Figure Pre-Orders: Triceratron, Guerilla Gorilla, Robot Bebop and More

Super7 has launched a new wave of made to order Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ultimates figures, and it’s a big one – literally. TMNT Ultimates figures are 7-inch scale, so Robot Bebop, Guerilla Gorilla, and Triceratron will tower over the Punker Donatello and Metalhead Michelangelo figures. However, everything but Guerilla Gorilla is priced at the standard $54.99. It’s a chance to get some big TMNT Ultimates figures for a fairly reasonable price.

TMNT Ultimates Punker Donatello Action Figure ($54.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “He may usually be the calmest of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, but sometimes even Donatello has to let his extra gnarly side out and become a punk rockin’ stage-divin’ musician of mayhem! This 7-inch scale highly articulated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES! Punker Don figure features premium detail and comes with interchangeable heads & hands and additional iconic accessories, including his Kickin’ Keytar and Punk-Funk Flute Bo Staff.”

TMNT Ultimates Robot Bebop Action Figure ($54.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “When Shredder makes a cybernetic clone of his henchman Bebop, the now smarter and stronger Robotic Bebop means the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have a new mechanical menace to deal with! This 8-inch tall highly articulated ULTIMATES! figure of Robotic Bebop features premium detail and comes with interchangeable hands and a variety of other iconic accessories, including the Laser Luger/Flame Thrower Combo and Mechanical Mutant Claw.”

TMNT Ultimates Guerilla Gorilla Action Figure ($74.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “When it comes to illegal logging in the Amazon, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ ally Guerrilla Gorilla won’t stand for any monkey business! This highly articulated ULTIMATES! Figure of Guerrilla Gorilla stands a massive 8-inches tall and 7 3/5-inches wide, features premium detail and comes with interchangeable heads & hands and other iconic accessories, including his Banana Bazooka, Monkey Machine Gun, and Banandolier.”

TMNT Ultimates Metalhead Michelangelo Action Figure ($54.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “Warrior Metalhead Michelangelo is a totally tubular, technologically-terrific teenage turtle trooper! This 7-inch scale highly articulated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES! figure of Warrior Metalhead Michelangelo features high-gloss metallic paint detail and intricate sculpting, and comes with interchangeable heads & hands as well as an assortment of accessories including real metal chain nunchuks, Radical Robo-Chuks, and Portable Party Pack.”

TMNT Ultimates Triceratron Action Figure ($54.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “Whether fighting the Ninja Turtles, looking for their next snack (watch out Master Splinter), or attempting to claim Earth as part of their galactic empire, Triceratons are bad news three ways ’til Sunday! This 8-inch tall highly articulated ULTIMATES! figure of a Triceraton features premium detail and comes with interchangeable hands and a variety of other iconic accessories, including the Neutron Neutralizer and Laser Phaser.”

