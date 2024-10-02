New Wallace & Gromit Funko Pops Arrive Just in Time For The New Movie

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

(Photo: Wallace & Gromit Funko Pop!s )

Fans of the classic stop-motion animation series have just been graced with new collectibles! Our two favorite wacky best friends are back today with this all-new drop of Funko Pop!s. With their new movie, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, coming out later this year, the timing couldn't be more perfect. Snag these Funko Pop!s alongside the recently released Wallace & Gromit 4k Ultra HD Collector's Edition Box Set to really get some trouble going.In this Funko latest drop, we've got:

(Photo: Wallace & Gromit: The Complete Cracking Collection 4K Blu-ray )

New Wallace & Gromit 4K Ultra HD Box Set

The original Wallace & Gromit short film, A Grand Day Out, premiered in 1990, and since then, the duo has been on many wacky adventures! What better way to collect every single one than with this 4K Ultra HD set? Never before seen in this quality, the set includes A Grand Day Out, The Wrong Trousers, A Close Shave, and A Matter of Loaf or Death in beautiful 4K Ultra HD. The feature film Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit is also included, though this is in 1080p. The packaging also mentions newly renewed audio.

If you're a fan of these two, then you can pre-order this collection from Amazon here for $119.98. You won't be charged until it ships, and it will arrive on your doorstep on release day, December 10, 2024, just in time for the holiday season. Make your choices quickly though – this all-inclusive set only has 5,000 copies. Special features and extras includes:

Peter Lord & Nick Park Interview

"The Amazing World Of Wallace & Gromit"

"Inside The Wrong Trousers"

A Close Shave – How They Did It

The Making Of A Matter Of Loaf And Death – How They Donut

When Wallace Met Harvey

Picture Gallery

Invention Blueprints

28-Page Booklet

Stickers

New Wallace & Gromit Movie

Wallace & Gromit last graced our screens with their 2008 with the short film A Matter of Loaf and Death, and now sixteen years later, they return for their second full-length film, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl. The film will follow Wallace and his amazing new invention – Norbot! This "smart-gnome" could be the answer to all of the their problems – but Gromit might have other opinions.

The new stop-motion animated film will still be produced by the original animation studio, Aardman Animation, who has worked with Netflix in the past to bring fans A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon and the short film, Robin Robin.

The BBC will be releasing the film in the UK this Christmas, followed by a global premiere on Netflix.