New Wave of The Office Funko Pops is Loaded With Exclusives
Funko has launched yet another wave of Pop figures from the legendary NBC comedy series The Office, and there are loads of items for fans and collectors here. The standard figures are fantastic, but there are also some big exclusives up for grabs. Let's break it down...
The standard wave of new The Office Pop figures includes Straightjacket Michael, Jan with Wine and a Candle, Jim with the "6 days since our last nonsense" sign, and Dwight the Strangler. The collection also includes several new keychains and Mystery Minis. Pre-order are available via the links below:
- The Office Straitjacket Michael Pop! Vinyl Figure - See on Amazon
- The Office Jan with Wine and Candle Pop! Vinyl Figure - See on Amazon
- The Office Jim with Nonsense Sign Pop! Vinyl Figure - See on Amazon
- The Office Dwight the Strangler Pop! Vinyl Figure - See on Amazon
- The Office Kevin with Chili Pocket Pop! Key Chain - See on Amazon
- The Office Darryl Pocket Pop! Key Chain - See on Amazon
- The Office Dwight as Dark Lord Pocket Pop! Key Chain - See on Amazon
- The Office Prison Mike Pocket Pop! Key Chain - See on Amazon
- Mystery Minis - See on Amazon
As far as exclusives are concerned, the lineup includes gems like Kevin with tissue box shoes and The Scranton Boys 2-pack. It even includes David Brent (Ricky Gervais) from the UK series! Pre-orders are available via the links below:
- Funko Pop! Television The Office Kevin Malone with Tissue Box Shoes - See at BoxLunch
- Funko Pop! The Office: The Scranton Boys [2 Pack] - See at FYE
- The Office Michael Scarn POP! Vinyl - See at Calendars.com
- The Office Dwight Dressed as Pam Pop - Coming Soon to the Funko Shop
- The Office (UK Series) David Brent Pop - Coming Soon to GameStop
- Mystery Mini exclusives coming to BoxLunch, Hot Topic, and Walmart
On a related note, Fisher-Price recently added The Office to their line of Little People figures! This adorable collection includes Michael Scott, Dwight, Jim, and Pam complete with their classic outfits and fun touches like Michael's World's Best Boss mug and a Jim Hearts Pam note. The set is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $19.99.&
Fisher-Price's Little People collection is designed for children, but it says "ages 1-101" right on the box (sorry 102 year-olds!). Indeed, we can see adult fans of the show enjoying these figures on their desk at work, and they'll take up less space than The Office Funko Pops. If you do have kids, the Little People figures are a great way to get them hooked on the show early - they'll pair nicely with The Office children's book that went live on Amazon recently.
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.