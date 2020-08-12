New Wave of The Office Funko Pops is Loaded With Exclusives

Funko has launched yet another wave of Pop figures from the legendary NBC comedy series The Office, and there are loads of items for fans and collectors here. The standard figures are fantastic, but there are also some big exclusives up for grabs. Let's break it down...

The standard wave of new The Office Pop figures includes Straightjacket Michael, Jan with Wine and a Candle, Jim with the "6 days since our last nonsense" sign, and Dwight the Strangler. The collection also includes several new keychains and Mystery Minis. Pre-order are available via the links below:

As far as exclusives are concerned, the lineup includes gems like Kevin with tissue box shoes and The Scranton Boys 2-pack. It even includes David Brent (Ricky Gervais) from the UK series! Pre-orders are available via the links below:

On a related note, Fisher-Price recently added The Office to their line of Little People figures! This adorable collection includes Michael Scott, Dwight, Jim, and Pam complete with their classic outfits and fun touches like Michael's World's Best Boss mug and a Jim Hearts Pam note. The set is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $19.99.&

Fisher-Price's Little People collection is designed for children, but it says "ages 1-101" right on the box (sorry 102 year-olds!). Indeed, we can see adult fans of the show enjoying these figures on their desk at work, and they'll take up less space than The Office Funko Pops. If you do have kids, the Little People figures are a great way to get them hooked on the show early - they'll pair nicely with The Office children's book that went live on Amazon recently.

